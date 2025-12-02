9 Broncos Rank Top 10 in Early Pro Bowl Voting With 3 Surprise Snubs

If Denver Broncos fans want to see favorites like cornerback Patrick Surtain II, quarterback Bo Nix, and left tackle Garett Bolles in the 2026 Pro Bowl Games, the voting ends in less than two weeks. The NFL will close the fan voting portion of the Pro Bowl sweepstakes on December 15, so there's time yet for fans to get busy voting for their favorite Broncos.

After the first week of the fan voting, not one of the Broncos mentioned above is in the top 10 of their respective positions. However, the Broncos do have several players in the top 10, as 9NEWS ' Mike Klis illustrated on X.

Nik Bonitto | OLB | Rank : 2nd

: 2nd Jonathon Cooper | OLB | Rank : 8th

: 8th Quinn Meinerz | OG | Rank : 5th

: 5th Jeremy Crawshaw | P | Rank : 1st

: 1st Devon Key | ST | Rank : 8th

: 8th Zach Allen | DT | Rank : 1st

: 1st Talanoa Hufanga | SS | Rank : 6th

: 6th Mitchell Fraboni | LS | Rank : 8th

: 8th Marvin Mims Jr. | KR/PR | Rank: 9th

Surtain's Outlook

Oct 26, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) breaks up a pass to Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) in the first quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The fact that Surtain isn't in the top 10 is emblematic of how much the NFL is a 'what have you done for me lately?' type of league. Missing three straight games with a pectoral injury perhaps removed the reigning Defensive Player of the Year from the NFL zeitgeist, but it's not too late to get his votes up.

Surtain is still the NFL's top cornerback, although he hasn't produced a DPoY-caliber season thus far. The injury bug has a lot to do with that, though, as the pectoral strain he suffered originally occurred in Week 8 vs. the Dallas Cowboys, causing him to miss the entire second half — and the ensuing three games.

Surtain returned last week, though, to help the Broncos vanquish the Washington Commanders on Sunday Night Football. It wasn't a perfect performance , but his presence was certainly felt, with multiple pass break-ups.

Bolles' Outlook

Bolles' absence from the top 10 is conspicuous, as he's arguably been the NFL's best left tackle this season. He's currently ranked as Pro Football Focus' No. 2 offensive tackle, and ranks behind only Andrew Thomas of the New York Giants in the fewest quarterback pressures allowed (minimum of 400 pass-blocking snaps).

The NFL's new Protector of the Year award will likely come down to Bolles and Thomas. That may be outside of Broncos Country's control, but fans can still do their part to help Bolles get the first Pro Bowl recognition of his career. He was named a second-team All-Pro in 2020, but no Pro Bowl nods.

Nix's Outlook

As for Nix, he finished as a Pro Bowl alternate last season and was invited to actually participate when certain quarterbacks bowed out of the games, but he declined in order to undergo a procedure on his ankle and focus on recovering in time for the Broncos' offseason training program.

Has Nix turned in a Pro Bowl-caliber body of work in Year 2, though? There are arguments to be made on both sides.

Nix's 2,742 passing yards rank 11th in the NFL, while his 19 touchdowns tie him for the sixth-most. He's only been sacked 13 times, which is the second-lowest amount in the NFL entering Week 14. It's actually the lowest amount by any quarterback who's started at least 12 games this season.

Nix has also led his team to the second-best record in the NFL up to this point in the regular season. All these factors scream Pro Bowl.

However, Nix also has the lowest passer rating among those quarterbacks ranked in the top 10 in passing yards and touchdowns, and his 61.6 completion percentage puts him in the bottom 10 in the NFL. So there are valid arguments against the Pro Bowl.

In this writer's humble opinion, those two bugaboos aren't enough to outstrip Nix's statistical production or the number of wins he's compiled. Let's not forget, the Broncos have won nine straight games and have already matched their win total from 2024 with five games left to go.

Time will tell. But if you want to contribute to any of these Broncos earning a Pro Bowl nod, smash this link and get voting. Fans make up one-third of the Pro Bowl voting, with players and coaches accounting for the other two-thirds.

