Broncos Reveal Inactives List Ahead of Cowboys Tilt
The Denver Broncos are hosting the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The Broncos are 9-4 all-time vs. the Cowboys, with a 6-2 record at home.
The Broncos have released their inactives list for Week 8.
- Sam Ehlinger | QB (Emergency)
- J.T. Gray | DB
- Jaleel McLaughlin | RB
- Que Robinson | OLB
- Jordan Jackson | DL
- Sai’vion Jones | DL
What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Analysis
I'm starting to feel bad for McLaughlin. He went from being the No. 2 running back last season to a healthy scratch in all but one game this year.
The Broncos signed Gray to help on kick and punt coverage, but this will be the second straight game since he's been here that he's been inactive. Remember, he's on the 53-man roster.
Robinson played well last week in relief of Jonah Elliss, who's back in the saddle this week. Robinson also contributes on special teams, so here's to hoping Denver's coverage units are solid again this week without him or Gray.
Since the return of Malcolm Roach, Jordan Jackson has been relegated to the bench. Jones, a 2025 third-round rookie, has been active once this season, and he played well as a rotational player.
Jones' time will come, but likely not until next year. He'll be utilized as depth, sure, but the Broncos will be counting on him to take a big step in Year 2
The Broncos have the chance to maintain their first-place standing in the AFC West. The Los Angeles Chargers have already won this week, extending them to 5-3 on the season.
The Kansas City Chiefs play the Jayden Daniels-less Washington Commanders on Monday night. A win and the Chiefs move to 5-3.
The Broncos have no room for error. The first goal is winning the division. Then it's navigating the playoff seeding, then it's winning the Super Bowl.
First thing's first. The Broncos have to handle their business against a dangers Cowboys opponent at Empower Field at Mile High. This is not an opponent the Broncos can sleep on.
Cowboys Inactives
As for the Cowboys, here's their inactives list.
- Jonathan Mingo | WR
- Ajani Cornelius | OT
- Jay Toia | DT
- Jack Sanborn | LB
- Donovan Wilson | S
- Juanyeh Thomas | S