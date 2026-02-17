ESPN Links Broncos to Potential J.K. Dobbins Replacement

The Denver Broncos are the best "team fit" for impending free-agent running back Rico Dowdle, one of the top 50 players set to hit the open market, according to ESPN's Matt Bowen.

"Dowdle would step in for free agent J.K. Dobbins to pair with RJ Harvey in Denver's backfield," Bowen wrote Tuesday. "In this scenario, Dowdle would split touches with Harvey, and his decisive, downhill running style works on the goal line in coach Sean Payton's offense. Dowdle rushed for 1,076 yards and had 26 carries of 10 or more yards last season with the Panthers."

Undrafted in 2020, Dowdle spent his first five seasons with the Dallas Cowboys prior to joining the Carolina Panthers in 2025. He started 26 games over the last two years and eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards both times while also averaging 4.6 yards per carry.

The 5-foot-11, 215-pound back played his college ball at South Carolina, where he finished 15th on the university's all-time rushing list with 2,167 ground yards across the 2016-19 campaigns.

"There are strengths and areas that need improvement, but when it is all said and done, Dowdle has pro size, vision and toughness as a runner," his NFL Media scouting profile reads. "His elusiveness is created with vision rather than wiggle and he's more determined than punishing as a finisher. His tape was great to start the 2019 season but faded after an injury in early October against Florida on his first carry. While he's handled third-down duties, he needs to become a better pass-catcher and pocket protector as a pro. He may not be fast, but there is plenty of burst for inside/outside running. Dowdle has the tape and traits to become a three-down backup or committee running back."

Dowdle appears primed to join a crowded RB market led by the Jets' Breece Hall, Seattle's Kenneth Walker, Atlanta's Tyler Allgeier, and Jacksonville's Travis Etienne.

Spotrac estimates that Dowdle, who turns 28 in June, will garner $6.5 million annually on his next contract.

Dec 28, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle (5) runs the ball against Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Jarran Reed (90) during the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Ideal Dobbins Replacement?

The Broncos are expected to be "opportunistically aggressive" in filling their biggest needs via free agency, and running back is arguably top-two on the to-do list with leading rusher J.K. Dobbins currently unsigned.

There's a legitimate chance Dobbins returns to Denver on another short-term deal, though it's perhaps more likely the club explores a potential upgrade to pair with now-sophomore RB RJ Harvey.

Last week, Pro Football Focus called for the Broncos to sign Walker, who's fresh off a Super Bowl 60 MVP and could warrant a lucrative contract.

"Seattle will almost certainly make Walker’s retention a priority, but a team like the Denver Broncos could change the complexion of their offense with him in the fold," PFF's Dalton Wasserman wrote on Feb. 11. "Denver’s rushing production cratered after J.K. Dobbins’ midseason injury. Their inability to run the ball was a big reason they couldn’t finish a championship run. Adding an explosive back like Walker to the mix would finally give Sean Payton’s offense some balance."