The Denver Broncos hosted veteran wide receiver Elijah Moore on a free-agent visit Monday, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. No deal has been reported at the time of this writing.

A 2021 second-round pick, Moore has appeared in 70 games across his first five seasons, spread between stints with the New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, and Buffalo Bills. He's totaled 209 career receptions for 2,274 yards and nine receiving touchdowns, adding two rushing scores.

The 5-foot-10, 178-pound wideout caught nine passes in as many games for the Bills this season; he was waived on November 26 after the team signed WR Brandin Cooks.

Moore, 25, was a collegiate standout at Ole Miss, earning 2020 consensus All-American and first-team All-SEC honors prior to entering the league. His NFL Media scouting profile compared him to former Steelers star Antonio Brown.

"Ultra-competitive slot target with the talent and mindset to handle a heavy amount of targets and shine in the process," the profile reads. "He's not very big, but he's stronger than his measurables might suggest and he's shown a fearlessness to make the catch despite impending punishment. Moore has the short-area quickness to snap off crisp routes underneath for separation and the play speed to challenge over the top as well as work the deep middle. He has soft, sure hands and above-average ball skills with a great feel for spatial awareness to hit the sweet spots when working against zone. While longer, more physical cornerbacks could slow him a little bit in the NFL, his athletic profile and playing demeanor should lead evaluators to believe he will be a very good pro early in his career."

Sep 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Elijah Moore (18) runs a sweep against the New Orleans Saints in the second quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Depth Chart Snapshot

If signed to the practice squad, Moore would join WRs A.T. Perry, Michael Bandy, and Kyrese Rowan. From there, he'd be a good bet to find his way to the active roster.

The Broncos currently have five receivers on the 53: Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims, Troy Franklin, Pat Bryant, and Lil'Jordan Humphrey.

Moore is the second notable WR to visit with Denver this season, after former Titans first-rounder Treylon Burks worked out for the club in October. Burks, who eventually landed with the Commanders, made a spectacular one-handed touchdown grab amid Sunday's overtime loss to the Broncos.

WR Production in Week 13

Four of the five aforementioned Broncos receivers (minus Humphrey) caught a pass in their 27-26 victory over Washington. Bryant led the way in targets (7) while Sutton paced the group with five receptions for 62 yards and a TD on what head coach Sean Payton described as an "amazing" play.

“End the half, end of game, you know, those critical moments – that was an amazing throw," Payton said of quarterback Bo Nix's falling-down toss to Sutton. "We were worried his knee was down, but he had good poise, good command. Was smart. Yeah, good.”

Nix added: "I was obviously a little bit, you know, close to being down, but stayed up just long enough and [Sutton] did a great job. You saw him on the other side of the field and ran all the way to the other side. He scrambled with me and got open and in a game like that...we literally talk about a game of inches. It really is, you know, it comes down to an inch or two every once in a while."