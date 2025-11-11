Report: Broncos Release WR Ahead of Week 11 vs. Chiefs
The Denver Broncos were forced to do a bit of roster shuffling after signing offensive tackle Geron Christian off the Dallas Cowboys' practice squad.
To make room on the 53-man roster, the Broncos have released wide receiver/punt returner Michael Bandy, 9NEWS' Mike Klis reported Tuesday.
The Broncos hope to bring back Bandy via the practice squad, assuming he clears waivers on Wednesday, according to Klis.
Background on Bandy
A former undrafted free agent, Bandy has been with the Broncos since 2023, largely yo-yoing between the practice squad and the waiver wire. He inked a futures contract in January, was waived at final cuts in August, and stashed the following day.
Bandy was promoted by Denver ahead of its Week 9 contest against the Houston Texans, due to primary returnman Marvin Mims missing time due to a concussion. Bandy recorded his first NFL reception — a 12-yard gainer — but also muffed a punt return amid the Broncos' 18-15 win.
"It's difficult when you lose someone like that and you lose a guy like [WR Marvin] Mims [Jr.] and you sit there Wednesday night and you're like holy cow," head coach Sean Payton said after the game. "It was great having [WR Michael] Bandy up and made a play or two for us, but it's part of our league.”
Bandy was again active in place of Mims for last week's win over the Las Vegas Raiders, logging eight special teams snaps while returning one punt for -1 yard.
Mims Set to Return
As Klis noted, the Broncos' release of Bandy "would indicate" that Mims is expected to return for Sunday's pivotal divisional showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field at Mile High.
"Cutting Bandy would indicate Marvin Mims Jr. has cleared concussion protocol and will be back for Chiefs' game," Klis wrote on X. "Some much-needed positive health news for Broncos, even if it's tough for veteran Bandy, who had 16-yd catch, 5 punt returns for 29 yds in 2 gms as Mims replacement."
In eight appearances this season, Mims — an All-Pro and Pro Bowl special-teamer — has registered 22 receptions for 234 receiving yards and one touchdown; seven rushes for 54 rushing yards and one TD; and 35 kick and punt returns for a combined 680 yards.