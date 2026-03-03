Five Best Landing Spots For J.K. Dobbins in 2026 Include Kansas City, Washington

J.K. Dobbins was on pace to post well over 1,000 rushing yards in his first season with the Broncos in 2025, but a Lisfranc foot injury ended his run for that total after 10 games. The talented but injury-prone veteran has now missed a combined 11 games over the past two years, and various ailments kept him from playing all but nine combined games in Baltimore from 2022 to '23.

Still, there will be a market for the 27-year-old running back (albeit a more shallow one due to his injuries). After all, he’s been impressive when he has been on the field over the past two years between Los Angeles and the Mile High City. Whether he can sustain a featured role is in question, but there are some teams that could use a reasonably priced runner as a committee member in 2026.

So, let’s take a look at the five best landing spots for his fantasy value. These teams are based on need, available opportunity, and the current talent on each offense, not on the salary cap or Dobbins’s affordability.

Best Landing Spots for J.K. Dobbins in Fantasy Football

Kansas City Chiefs

Isiah Pacheco and Karrem Hunt are both slated to become free agents, and the Chiefs don’t have much wiggle room due to their cap situation. As a result, they could look to add a veteran on a cost-effective contract rather than bringing in more expensive players such as Travis Etienne Jr. or Kenneth Walker III (again, the cap is an issue). Playing in an offense with Patrick Mahomes would clearly help Dobbins’s stock, but he would have to be paired with another back due to his injury history.

Denver Broncos

Dobbins averaged five yards per rush in Denver, so he clearly did well in head coach Sean Payton’s system. If the Broncos were willing to bring him back, Dobbins would be a clear fit. In this sort of scenario, RJ Harvey would remain the most valuable fantasy back in this offense, but Dobbins could hold flex value, too.

Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks didn’t tag Walker, and Zach Charbonnet suffered a torn ACL during the playoffs. If Walker signs elsewhere, it would leave a huge hole in the Seattle backfield. I’m not sure they would want to go into next season with only Dobbins and George Holani, but they have enough cap room to add another veteran (or draft a running back) to pair with Dobbins. The Seahawks should also get Charbonnet back later in the season, so this could be a cost-effective solution if the team wants to roll the dice on Dobbins.

Washington Commanders

The Commanders' backfield is all but empty besides Jacory Croskey-Merritt, and I think they’ll try to make a big splash, either in the draft with Notre Dame’s Jeremyiah Love or a big-name free agent such as Walker or Etienne. If those moves don't come to fruition, Dobbins would be an option. New offensive coordinator David Blough could pair Dobbins with Croskey-Merritt to form a new 1-2 punch, where Dobbins would be the starter and remain on the flex starter radar in most 2026 fantasy leagues.

Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons are likely to lose Tyler Allgeier as a free agent, which would leave a hole behind superstar running back Bijan Robinson. Dobbins could fill that void. While this isn’t a great landing spot for his fantasy appeal, he would become one of the most valuable handcuffs in 2026 drafts. Keep in mind that Dobbins's injury issues will limit the number of teams interested in his services.

