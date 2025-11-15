Report: Broncos Make Slew of Roster Moves Before Chiefs Game
The Denver Broncos executed a batch of roster moves in advance of Sunday's crucial divisional showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Per The Denver Post's Luca Evans, the Broncos on Saturday activated linebacker Garret Wallow off the injured reserve list and elevated LB Jordan Turner from the practice squad.
The team has also promoted cornerback Reese Taylor from the practice squad.
Wallow was designated to return from IR on Wednesday after missing the last five games due to a hamstring injury. A former Titans fifth-round pick who joined Denver in August, he's notched four tackles across 90 special-teams snaps this season.
Turner, a rookie undrafted free agent, had been stationed on the practice squad following final roster cuts in August. He made his NFL debut in Week 8, logging two combined tackles amid Denver's 44-24 blowout of the Dallas Cowboys.
Wallow and Turner will provide insurance at the position -- behind Dre Greenlaw and Justin Strnad -- with starting ILB Alex Singleton (who recently underwent surgery for testicular cancer) and primary reserve Karene Reid (who was placed on IR) set to miss Sunday's contest at Empower Field.
Lewis Up Again
According to Evans, in addition to the aforementioned transactions, the Broncos elevated veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis from the practice squad for Week 11. Lewis is now out of elevations; he must be signed to the 53-man roster after Sunday's tilt.
While not much of a receiving threat in his age-41 season, Lewis remains an elite blocker and locker room leader whose presence is already being felt at Broncos Park.
“He’s right next door in the locker room. We’re right there, so we see each other every day," quarterback Bo Nix said of Lewis on Nov. 4. "I think his experience is going to help us a lot, just as an offense as a whole. We have experienced guys, but I think the oldest is like maybe ‘G.B’ [T Garret Bolles] and [T] Mike [McGlinchey] at like eight years. I don’t know exactly what ‘Court’ (WR Courtland Sutton) is at. We still have a young team. We’re not necessarily the most experienced team out there, so we can take all the experience we can get. Right now he’s clearly the most experienced guy at 20 years. He’s already been able to help me in some things, talk through some things and change my mindset. A guys that’s been doing it for that long, you should listen to. We’re very excited to have him, and also he’s a great player in his own right. I’m happy to have him on the field with us, too.”