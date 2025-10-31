Broncos Rule Out Four Players vs. Texans
A week ago, all 53 active players on the Denver Broncos' roster practiced in full. On the final practice ahead of Week 9's road tilt vs. the Houston Texans, four players did not participate.
The Broncos had been very fortunate in the injury department, and even now, it could be worse. But for the first time this season, really, the Broncos are facing some adversity courtesy of the injury bug.
On Friday, both the Broncos and Texans released their final injury report for Week 9. Let's examine.
Broncos Injury Report
Out
- Nate Adkins | TE (Knee)
- P.J. Locke | S (Neck)
- Marvin Mims Jr. | WR (Concussion)
- Patrick Surtain II | CB (Pectoral)
Full Go
- Dre Greenlaw | LB (Quad)
- Alex Forsyth | OL (Ankle)
Analysis
Surtain is expected to miss at least the next two games. I don't expect him back until after the bye when the Broncos take on the Washington Commanders, but if miracles really do happen, it could be Week 11 vs. the Kansas City Chiefs.
Mims suffered a needless concussion late in the Broncos' 44-24 blowout win over the Dallas Cowboys. A miscommunication from special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi saw Mims remain in the game late, and he suffered a concussion on a return.
Expect cornerback Riley Moss to serve as the Broncos' punt returner this week with Mims out. On kick returns, it'll be a combination of running backs RJ Harvey and Tyler Badie, in all likelihood.
Locke's neck injury is concerning, considering that he had a massive back surgery back in January. Here's to hoping it's not serious, and that he'll only miss one game.
The Adkins situation is worrisome, too, as he's the Broncos' best blocking tight end. The team signed the 41-year-old Marcedes Lewis to the practice squad to help with the blocking while Adkins is sidelined.
Forsyth popped up on the injury report this week, being limited in Thursday and Friday's practice. However, he's listed as a full go for Sunday as the primary backup of center Luke Wattenberg.
In some great news, Greenlaw returns after missing the Broncos' first six games with that quad injury, only to be suspended following an incident with a ref vs. the New York Giants, which saw him suspended for one game. With his suspension served, Greenlaw returns in time to get after C.J. Stroud and the Texans' offense.
Texans Injury Report
Out
- Alijah Huzzie | CB (Knee)
Questionable
- Jakob Johnson | FB (Hamstring)
- Dalton Schultz | TE (Knee/Shoulder)
- Dylan Horton | DL (Knee)
- Denico Autry | DL (Knee)
Full Go
- Jalen Pitre | S (Foot)
- Nico Collins | WR (Concussion)
- Christian Kirk | WR (Hamstring)
- Braxton Berrios | WR (Chest)
- Woody Marks | RB (Calf)
Analysis
The Texans are pretty banged up, but only Johnson was ruled out of action. Keep an eye on Schultz, as the Texans have several digned-up key role players greenlit to play on Sunday, including Collins, Kirk, Berrios, and Marks.
Defensively, the Texans aren't sure yet on Horton or Autry. Both are backups, but they Texans need their rotation to keep Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter fresh.