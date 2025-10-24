Cowboys' Injury Report Offers Broncos a Potential Advantage
For the past two days, all 53 players on the Denver Broncos' roster have practiced in full. That's pretty unique eight weeks into the season.
Meanwhile, the Dallas Cowboys have 15 players on their final injury report for Week 8, only seven of which practiced in full. The injury bug is a maker or breaker of seasons in the NFL.
The 5-2 Broncos will host the 3-3-1 Cowboys on Sunday. Before we get to the game, let's examine the final injury report for both clubs.
Broncos Injury Report
Full Go
- Mike McGlinchey | RT (Ankle)
- Jonah Elliss | OLB (Shoulder)
Analysis
It looked a little less encouraging on Wednesday when Elliss was limited, especially after he'd missed the previous two games. But from Thursday on, he's been a full go.
McGlinchey exited last Sunday's game late with a lower-leg injury, but returned only a few plays later. He was listed on Wednesday's practice report with that ankle, but he's practiced in full all three days.
The Broncos are as healthy as they could hope to be nearly halfway through the season. This could be an advantage for Sean Payton's squad as the season progresses and other teams suffer greatly at the hands of the injury bug.
Cowboys' Injury Report
Out
- DeMarvion Overshown | LB (Knee)
- Shavon Revel | CB (Knee)
- Trevon Diggs | CB (Concussion)
- Donovan Wilson | S (Elbow/Shoulder)
Questionable
- Marshawn Kneeland | DE (Ankle)
- Cooper Beebe | C (Ankle)
- Ajani Cornelius | OT (Knee/Knee)
- Tyler Guyton | OT (Glute)
- Juanyeh Thomas | S (Migraine)
Full Go
- Caelen Carson | CB (Hamstring)
- Kenny Clark | DT (Elbow)
- Jonathan Mingo | WR (Knee)
- Kenneth Murray | LB (Ankle)
- Mazi Smith | ST (Knee/Ankle)
- Tyler Smith | OG (Knee)
Analysis
Beebe, Overshown, and Revel are coming off Dallas reserve or exempt list, and have begun practicing this week. Of the trio, only Beebe's status is up in the air.
The Cowboys are the walking wounded, but the key injury here is Guyton, listed as questionable. He's Dallas' starting left tackle, which means Nik Bonitto is licking his chops.
The Cowboys have protected Dak Prescott well this season, but they've yet to face a pass rush like the Broncos'. Denver still leads the NFL in sacks, with eight more sacks than the second-highest-ranked team.
If Guyton isn't 100% on Sunday, it could be a long day for Prescott, especially with Smith, Dallas' starting left guard, also dealing with a knee injury.