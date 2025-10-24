Mile High Huddle

Cowboys' Injury Report Offers Broncos a Potential Advantage

The Denver Broncos are as healthy as can be, while the Dallas Cowboys are the epitome of the walking wounded. The status of one Cowboys starter on the offensive line will be closely monitored.

Chad Jensen

Oct 6, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Guyton (60) blocks at the line of scrimmage against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium.
Oct 6, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Guyton (60) blocks at the line of scrimmage against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
For the past two days, all 53 players on the Denver Broncos' roster have practiced in full. That's pretty unique eight weeks into the season.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Cowboys have 15 players on their final injury report for Week 8, only seven of which practiced in full. The injury bug is a maker or breaker of seasons in the NFL.

The 5-2 Broncos will host the 3-3-1 Cowboys on Sunday. Before we get to the game, let's examine the final injury report for both clubs.

Broncos Injury Report

Full Go

  • Mike McGlinchey | RT (Ankle)
  • Jonah Elliss | OLB (Shoulder)

Analysis

It looked a little less encouraging on Wednesday when Elliss was limited, especially after he'd missed the previous two games. But from Thursday on, he's been a full go.

McGlinchey exited last Sunday's game late with a lower-leg injury, but returned only a few plays later. He was listed on Wednesday's practice report with that ankle, but he's practiced in full all three days.

The Broncos are as healthy as they could hope to be nearly halfway through the season. This could be an advantage for Sean Payton's squad as the season progresses and other teams suffer greatly at the hands of the injury bug.

Denver Broncos offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey (69) sets to block vs. the New York Giants.
October 19, 2025: Denver Broncos offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey (69) sets to block in the second half of the football game between the Denver Broncos and New York Giants. / Derek Regensburger / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Cowboys' Injury Report

Out

  • DeMarvion Overshown | LB (Knee)
  • Shavon Revel | CB (Knee)
  • Trevon Diggs | CB (Concussion)
  • Donovan Wilson | S (Elbow/Shoulder)

Questionable

  • Marshawn Kneeland | DE (Ankle)
  • Cooper Beebe | C (Ankle)
  • Ajani Cornelius | OT (Knee/Knee)
  • Tyler Guyton | OT (Glute)
  • Juanyeh Thomas | S (Migraine)

Full Go

  • Caelen Carson | CB (Hamstring)
  • Kenny Clark | DT (Elbow)
  • Jonathan Mingo | WR (Knee)
  • Kenneth Murray | LB (Ankle)
  • Mazi Smith | ST (Knee/Ankle)
  • Tyler Smith | OG (Knee)

Analysis

Beebe, Overshown, and Revel are coming off Dallas reserve or exempt list, and have begun practicing this week. Of the trio, only Beebe's status is up in the air.

The Cowboys are the walking wounded, but the key injury here is Guyton, listed as questionable. He's Dallas' starting left tackle, which means Nik Bonitto is licking his chops.

The Cowboys have protected Dak Prescott well this season, but they've yet to face a pass rush like the Broncos'. Denver still leads the NFL in sacks, with eight more sacks than the second-highest-ranked team.

If Guyton isn't 100% on Sunday, it could be a long day for Prescott, especially with Smith, Dallas' starting left guard, also dealing with a knee injury.

Chad Jensen
CHAD JENSEN

Chad Jensen is the Founder of Mile High Huddle and creator of the wildly popular Mile High Huddle Podcast. Chad has been on the Denver Broncos beat since 2012 and is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.

