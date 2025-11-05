Broncos Rule Out WR for Thursday Night Football vs. Raiders
The Denver Broncos have officially ruled out wide receiver Marvin Mims (concussion) for their Week 10 contest against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday Night Football, the team announced Wednesday.
Denver also ruled out cornerback Patrick Surtain II (pectoral) and tight end Nate Adkins (knee), as expected, for the prime time matchup at Empower Field at Mile High.
Mims is set to miss his second straight game after being concussed near the end of the Broncos' Week 8 blowout victory over the Dallas Cowboys — an avoidable injury owed to communication lapses on special teams.
"We made a substitution," head coach Sean Payton explained on Oct. 27. "I know ‘Riz’ (Special Teams Coordinator/Assistant Head Coach Darren Rizzi) was trying to send in [RB] Tyler [Badie] for [WR] Marvin [Mims Jr.]. Somehow, the communication failed. Tyler went in for [RB] RJ [Harvey], but fair question. Right at that stage of the game, you’re trying to be smart.”
Mims was a limited practice participant on Tuesday and Wednesday after not practicing Monday. Presumably, however, he did not do enough to escape the NFL's rigorous concussion protocol, which includes clearance from an independent neurologist.
The club's primary gadget receiver and returnman, Mims has recorded 22 receptions for 234 yards and one touchdown; seven rushes for 54 yards and one TD; and 35 kick and punt returns for a combined 680 yards across eight appearances this season.
Elsewhere on the Week 10 injury report, the Broncos listed safety PJ Locke as questionable due to a neck injury. Locke was a DNP (Did Not Practice) on Monday before being upgraded to limited on Tuesday and full on Wednesday.
If Locke cannot go, Denver's defensive and special teams units may reliably a tad more heavily on backup safeties Devon Key and JL Skinner behind starters Brandon Jones and Talanoa Hufanga. It's also possible the team promotes Delarrin Turner-Yell or Keidron Smith from the practice squad.
Outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper (thumb), defensive end John Franklin-Myers (shoulder), nose tackle D.J. Jones (knee), safety Brandon Jones (foot), kicker Wil Lutz (illness), and cornerback Riley Moss (ankle) — all of whom were formally listed on the injury report — were given no designations and will play against the Raiders.