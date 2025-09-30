Broncos' Rushing Explosion a Result of 'Different' Approach, per Payton
As soon as Denver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins eclipsed the century mark on Monday night vs. the Cincinnati Bengals, the coaches sat him down. It was the Broncos' first individual 100-yard rusher in 37 games, dating back to Latavius Murray in 2022.
However, Broncos head coach Sean Payton said after the team's 28-3 victory that he wasn't aware that Dobbins was close or that he'd eclipsed 100 yards rushing until after the game.
“No, I was not aware. Those things come up more at the end of the season, usually, where there’s bonuses involved or records," Payton said post-game. "But I wasn’t aware. I just knew he was running well. It was his turn up. I think [Broncos Chief Communications Officer] Patrick [Smyth] told me in the tunnel.”
For Dobbins, he was happy to get the 16 carries that got him to 101 rushing yards, but even happier to hear of the Broncos' ignominious streak coming to an end as a result.
“That means a lot to me. I’ve been working really hard to get that, especially for Coach Payton," Dobbins said post-game. "I know that means a lot to him as well. My offensive line is blocking incredibly. I can’t do it without those guys. It’s a great feeling, and maybe I can go back-to-back now.”
Payton's Rushing Epiphany
Rookie running back RJ Harvey got in on the action, running for 58 yards on 14 carries, as did wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr., who scored the first rushing touchdown of his career. Even fullback Adam Prentice and Bo Nix got in on the action, with the latter punching one in on the ground in the first quarter.
The Bengals' rushing defense isn't very good, but the Broncos' ground attack simply looked different on Monday night. Yes, execution up front was a big part of that, but Payton also explained how the running back usage was different from what it had been. Perhaps the Broncos' head coach had an epiphany.
“One thing we did different tonight—there were certain tags that put either one in—but we gave them series. I think that helped both of them," Payton said of Dobbins and Harvey. "Certainly, it is easier to call plays. Both of them got in good rhythms and earned hard-fought yardage."
The Broncos finished with 186 rushing yards, averaging 4.9 yards on 38 attempts. Aside from the new approach to the running back usage, the Broncos' offensive line blocked it up really well for the ball-carriers.
"Those guys [Dobbins and Harvey] both ran hard. I thought we blocked them well, we pushed them well," Payton said. "We will look at the film, but it is good to have a 100-yard rusher. It was good to run. I don’t know how many attempts we had, but that typically happens with a big lead. I’d love to have that many rushing attempts, but it is usually a byproduct of being ahead.”
Dobbins was appreciative of Payton's new approach giving him and Harvey and opportunity to get into an actual groove. Eureka!
“It was very helpful. Coach Payton is the best. I love him, and he’s always going to figure out ways to put us in the right position, not just the running backs, but everybody on the team," Dobbins said. "I appreciate him for doing that."
New Outlook
The Broncos will hope to create some big second-half leads moving forward, although that might be difficult against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles next week. Still, Denver's ground game going off, combined with Nix passing for a career-high 326 yards, may have instilled some precious confidence moving forward.
The limits of such self-belief are hard to quantify. The Broncos are showing that they have the horses on offense: a top-shelf offensive line, an explosive running back duo, a diverse group of pass-catchers, and an extremely smart and talented young quarterback who's beginning to find his footing.
Monday night proved that when it all comes together, the Broncos have an offense to be feared. Now, whether it'll keep the Eagles up at night this week is anybody's guess. But the Broncos definitely sent a message to the NFL under the national limelight of Monday Night Football.
Payton admitted last week that the Broncos had yet to establish an identity. Against the Bengals, the Broncos certainly displayed a toughness offensively we hadn't seen yet. Perhaps an identity to galvanize this offense moving forward?
“Yes, tonight we established that. We show that we’re a tough team and we can be even tougher. By tough, I don’t mean the run game," Dobbins said. "Well, of course, I mean the run game and defense, but mentally tough. In this league, more games are lost than won. And what I mean by that is, if you’re not mentally strong enough to have the right technique on a block, you’re going to get a holding call.
"Or if you’re not focused before the snap, false start, and all the tough teams that I’ve been a part of, that’s where it’s at. That’s what toughness means. Not only being physically tough, but you have to be mentally sharp.... We have it and we’re going to keep putting it together, and it’s going to get better and better each week.”
With the Broncos earning their second victory of the season, Payton tied his former mentor and Hall-of-Famer Bill Parcells for the 16th-most head coach wins all time. The physically dominate style with which Payton got his 172nd win would likely make 'The Big Tuna' proud.