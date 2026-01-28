Broncos Senior Bowl Notebook, Day 1: Three Intriguing Standouts

MOBILE, AL. — It was cold in Mobile, Alabama, on the first practice day of Senior Bowl week. With temperatures in the 30s, if you didn't come prepared with a nice coat and perhaps a beanie, you suffered a little bit.

As for the seniors plying their wares on the National and American Teams, they seemed impervious to the cold like the battle-worn warriors they are. The day began at Hancock Whitney Stadium with the National Team's practice.

By the time the American Team hit the field, the temperatures were beginning to drop a bit, and that only intensified when the sun went down.

However, it's football, and as all Denver Broncos fans experienced on Sunday in the AFC championship game, the show must go on, regardless of the temperature or precipitation.

After a busy travel day getting to Mobile, I'm starting off my week of Senior Bowl notebooks with a focus on three prospects who jumped out to me. All three should at least be on the Broncos' radar.

Caleb Douglas | WR | Texas tech

Dougless absolutely looks the part, at 6-foot-3 and 198 pounds. Then you see him run a route, and he's very smooth with some jump-ball instincts and strong hands.

The Broncos need to continue building the nest around Bo Nix and that starts at wide receiver. Sean Payton likes the bigger-bodied wideouts for multiple reasons, not the least of which is their propensity to add value in the run game as blockers out on the perimeter, but odds are, Douglas will need some coaching attention to hone that particular skill set, as few receivers come out of college with blocking training, let alone command of the technique.

Douglas had 54 receptions for 846 yards and seven touchdowns at Texas Tech as a senior. After two years at Florida, he transferred to Texas Tech to play his final two seasons, exiting the collegiate ranks with 135 receptions for 2,031 yards and 16 touchdowns, averaging 15 yards per catch.

Pat Bryant was one of the few exceptions last year. He was great for the Broncos as a rookie, but he suffered multiple concussions and other injuries that caused him to miss serious time.

How many X-type receivers do the Broncos need? Another fair question: does it make sense to add another wideout to compete for the No. 3 role in Payton's offense?

I have my doubts. The Broncos need a true game-changer at the position, and someone who could truly supplant (not replace) Courtland Sutton as the No. 1 receiver. How much better could this offense be if Sutton was its second-best receiver?

After just one day of practice, I'm far from certain that Douglas would be the right fit for the Broncos, but he was the best looking wideout on the field on the first practice day of the Senior Bowl. Viewed as a later-round prospect, it wouldn't surprise me at all to see his stock rise between now and the draft, because not only does he have a couple days of practice and a game to play in Mobile, but the NFL Combine and the Texas Tech pro day.

We'll see if Douglas can build on his impressive first day.

Markel Bell | OT | Miami (FL)

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Markel Bell (70) against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Bell engulfed all the D-line rushers and edge defenders on Tuesday during drills, stonewalling all comers. He strikes an imposing figure at 6-foot-9 and 340 pounds with an arm length of 36-plus inches, and he plays with some attitude.

Bell is currently viewed as a late-round or college free-agent prospect. I have a feeling that will change between now and the 2026 NFL draft.

The Broncos are set for the foreseeable future with their starting offensive tackles, but the team hasn't drafted an offensive tackle since Garett Bolles in 2017. Bolles and right tackle Mike McGlinchey are an excellent book-ended duo, but the Broncos could use another option waiting in the wings, and someone beyond the still-raw and developing Frank Crum .

Crum is one heck of an athlete, but the Broncos need a reliable backup left tackle and with Bolles' advancing age, it could be time to start thinking about a future successor.

Derrick Moore | DE | Michigan

Michigan edge Derrick Moore (8) tackles Central Michigan quarterback Joe Labas (2) during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Moore was one of the few defensive linemen who was able to get some push on the American Team offensive line. He's got a nasty and relentless motor and some serious power, standing at nearly 6-foot-4 and 254 pounds.

Moore might be a guy best suited as a hand-in-the-dirt 4-technique in a 3-4 system or a 4-3 defensive end, but he could also make plenty of hay rushing out of a two-point stance. The Michigan senior just makes plays.

As a senior, Moore totaled 10.5 sacks with two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. It was a clear sign of improvement, after he posted back-to-back six-sack seasons as a sophomore and junior.

On the surface, the Broncos have some developmental defensive end options upfront, but with John Franklin-Myers set to hit free agency in March, the team might be looking to add another talent to the room. The Broncos are high on 2025 third-rounder Sai'vion Jones and Eyioma Uwazurike, but it wouldn't be a shock to see them add to the DL depth chart.

Check back on Wednesday for my notes and observations on Day 2 of the Senior Bowl practices.

