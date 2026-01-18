Frank Crum is becoming a household name in Broncos Country.

With under four minutes left to go in the second quarter of the Denver Broncos' Divisional Round playoff tilt vs. the Buffalo Bills, Crum checked in as an eligible receiver for the second time in a heavy personnel package. The Broncos faced a 3rd-&-1 from the Bills' 7-yard line.

Bo Nix play-faked and rolled right, as Crum initially looked like he'd stay in to block, then leaked out as the ball found him for a seven-yard touchdown. It unfolded just as Sean Payton and returned offensive consultant John Morton drew it up.

From his locker post-game, Crum dished on the fever-dream touchdown in the biggest Broncos victory in a decade.

“It was a dream come true for an O-lineman," Crum said. "I don’t think I even scored a touchdown in backyard football. So that was the first ever in my life.”(Laughs)

What helped set up the score was that Crum had checked in as an eligible receiver early in the game when the Broncos were in the red zone. On that play, Payton called a quarterback run, and it made sense to the Bills; you bring in heavy personnel packages that close to the end zone to help push the ground game.

Payton revealed during his initial post-game presser that Morton's return last week as a consultant, after the Detroit Lions had fired him as offensive coordinator, played a big part in Crum realizing his dream of scoring an NFL touchdown.

"So ‘Johnny Mo’ was just working with us, consulting. From Detroit. Detroit ran that play against Buffalo in the regular season last year," Payton explained. "The tackle, the jumbo for Detroit, would be on the other end... When we saw that, we saw it as a short-yardage play, but we saw it as a short-yardage red-zone play. They have a tendency to play more man when you’re in jumbo. So a little short motion bumps, who’s covering who, and that’s one of those Rudy plays. Your whole team goes crazy when that happens."

Serendipity can be a beautiful thing to behold. However, Payton made it clear that there was a reason Crum was the guy featured in this sleeper play. Still, it required Buffalo to show that same defensive look that Detroit exploited.

"I am going to be respectful of all the linemen in the world who get to catch a pass. But Frank is extremely athletic," Payton said. "He’s very athletic, and sometimes you don’t get the look you want. We got the exact same look Detroit got. Ours scored just, like, three seconds quicker. Their guy took a while to get in.”

Morton's Return

HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 03: Denver Broncos pass game coordinator John Morton oversees practice during the football game between Denver Broncos and Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 3, 2023 in Houston, Texas. | Leslie Plaza Johnson / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Morton returned last week as a Broncos consultant for the playoffs, after serving as Payton's pass game coordinator in 2023 and 2024. The Lions came calling last year after offensive coordinator Ben Johnson took the head-coaching job in Chicago, and Morton accepted the opportunity.

Alas, Morton was unable to replicate the success the Lions had offensively under Johnson. Head coach Dan Campbell took over play-calling at points during the season, and Morton was fired after the Lions failed to qualify for the playoffs. Payton brought him right back to Denver as a trusted voice for the playoffs.

I was holding my breath as Crum secured the catch and lumbered for the goal-line, as Bills cornerback Cam Lewis came dangerously close to punching the ball out, which could have resulted in a possible touchback if the ball had been fumbled into the end zone and out of bounds.

But that's not how the cookie crumbled. Crum got it done and the strategy and design of Payton and Morton came through in a crucial red-zone possession in a massive playoff game.

You could see how happy Crum's teammates were for him to make that play, especially Nix, who finished the game with 279 passing yards and three touchdowns. Tragically, we learned after the wild overtime finish that Nix had suffered a broken right ankle on one of the Broncos' last offensive plays of the game and will miss what remains of the playoffs.

Jarrett Stidham steps into a great opportunity and a lot of pressure. But the Broncos have already begun to rally around Stidham with an eye on the Houston Texans and New England Patriots in Sunday's other AFC Divisional Round playoff game.

Crum went undrafted out of Wyoming last year. At 6-foot-8 and 315 pounds, he ran an insane 4.94-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine.

The Broncos signed him as a college free agent, and he's since appeared in 17 regular-season games for the team. With two reliable offensive tackles in the All-Pro Garett Bolles and Mike McGlinchey, Crum hasn't seen much playing time, but the Broncos obviously think very highly of him.

Crum's unlikely touchdown proves, yet again, that good things come to those who wait.

