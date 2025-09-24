Broncos Sign Super Bowl-Winner to Practice Squad
The Denver Broncos announced a pair of transactions ahead of their Week 4 clash with the Cincinnati Bengals, signing cornerback A.J. Woods to the practice squad and promoting fullback Adam Prentice to the 53-man roster.
Prentice will take the spot of inside linebacker Dre Greenlaw, who was placed on short-term injured reserve last week.
Undrafted in 2024, Woods had a brief stint with the Washington Commanders before landing with the Philadelphia Eagles, spending his entire rookie campaign on their practice squad (and subsequently earning a ring for the team's Super Bowl LIX victory).
The 5-foot-9, 186-pound corner — adept at playing the slot and boundary positions — was a 59-game contributor at the University of Pittsburgh, where he made 70 solo tackles, 29 pass breakups, four interceptions, and two sacks across five seasons.
"I’m hearing the nickel from some teams. I’m also hearing that I’m versatile enough to play outside because so much of my tape at Pittsburgh is at boundary corner. No matter which position I play on the back end, I’m confident that I’ll be successful," Woods said in a pre-draft interview with The Draft Network. "I have a certain skill set that allows me to be successful at multiple positions. I put that on tape at Pittsburgh, and I put it on tape again throughout the all-star game circuit.
"Speed, quick feet, and intelligence make me a complete player. I’m very physical for the position as well. I love playing in run support when I’m at the nickel. I can cover bigger receivers on the outside as well. I showed all of that at Pittsburgh, and the Hula Bowl, and at the East-West Shrine."
Woods becomes the fourth defensive back to join Denver's 2025 practice squad, along with Keidron Smith, Jaden Robinson, and Reese Taylor.
The Broncos currently are carrying five CBs on their active roster: starters Patrick Surtain II, Riley Moss, and Ja'Quan McMillian, and key reserves Jahdae Barron and Kris Abrams-Draine.
The unit — which was picked on by Chargers QB Justin Herbert in last Sunday's 23-20 loss — will aim to take advantage of a Joe Burrow-less Bengals squad when the clubs meet on Monday Night Football at Empower Field.