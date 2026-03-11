Report: Broncos Re-Sign TE Lucas Krull for 2026 Season
The Denver Broncos opted not to place a tender on restricted free-agent tight end Lucas Krull ahead of Wednesday's start of the new league year.
Instead, according to 9NEWS' Mike Klis, the Broncos re-signed Krull to a one-year contract worth up to $1.33 million for the 2026 season. The deal, laden with roster bonuses and incentives, includes a $100,000 signing bonus.
A former undrafted free agent, Krull is coming off his third year in Denver, a campaign marred by a season-ending foot injury suffered last October. He's totaled 29 receptions for 262 yards and one touchdown across 23 appearances for the Broncos, primarily as a reserve tight end behind the likes of Evan Engram and Adam Trautman.
“He’s a guy [who has] now been in the league," head coach Sean Payton said of Krull last August. "He’s not a rookie or a young player anymore, and he’s found some confidence. It’s been built, I always say this, with a series of plays. The first play that I can remember two years ago on a critical third down in L.A. against the Chargers. He broke a tackle, converted a first down to keep the drive going and we needed it. So he’s stacked up a few of those plays."
Krull, who turns 28 in July, is among several in-house free agents who've put pen to paper with the Broncos since Monday's opening of the legal tampering window. The returning group includes Trautman, running back J.K. Dobbins, linebacker Justin Strnad, and defensive lineman Matt Henningsen.
Impact of Krull's Re-Signing
Put simply, this won't move the needle much (if at all) for the organization, which has sat on its hands amid the early portion of free agency, electing not to splurge at perceived positions of need — including tight end.
Denver is essentially running back the exact same depth chart from 2025, with Engram, Trautman, and Krull leading the way. Likely in that order. It's possible, although hardly probable, the club decides to part ways with Engram, creating a massive hole in its starting offense.
Should the Broncos pass over the remaining outside free agents — such as Dallas Goedert and David Njoku — they could look to address the area via next month's NFL Draft. In that scenario, the team has been linked to Oregon TE Kenyon Sadiq, who may or may not be available when Denver goes on the clock at No. 30 overall.
