Report: Broncos Sign Ex-Pro Bowl TE to Practice Squad
The Denver Broncos are set to make history after the team on Wednesday reportedly signed ultra-veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis to the practice squad.
If promoted to the Week 9 active roster, as expected, the 41-year-old Lewis would become the oldest player to ever play in an NFL game, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
"Only two players in NFL history have caught a pass at 41+ years old: Jerry Rice and Tom Brady, per @EliasSports. Rice did it in many games in 2003 and 2004, Brady had one reception at 41 years old in 2018," Schefter wrote on X.
Lewis' Resume
The 28th overall pick of the 2006 NFL draft, Lewis has enjoyed a long and fairly prosperous career, holding the league's all-time record for most career appearances by a tight end (285) — split between stints with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Green Bay Packers, and Chicago Bears.
A Pro Bowler in 2010, Lewis altogether has accrued 437 receptions for 5,115 yards and 40 touchdowns. He's established among the sport's best blocking TEs if not the most prolific pass-catcher.
Lewis, who made four starts for the Bears last year, has missed only one game over his last eight seasons.
Where He Fits
As of now, Lewis is stationed on Denver's practice squad along with youngster tight ends Caleb Lohner and Patrick Murtagh. But he won't be at the proverbial kid's table for very long. It's a matter of when, not if, the club elevates him to the 53-man roster.
Lewis will take over the third TE and primary blocking assignment in the absence of Lucas Krull and Nate Adkins. Krull underwent foot surgery and is expected to miss about eight weeks; Adkins suffered a knee injury in last week's blowout win over the Dallas Cowboys (but, encouragingly, wasn't placed on injured reserve.)
The Broncos are comfortable atop the depth chart with starter Evan Engram and coaching favorite Adam Trautman leading the way. Engram tied for the second-most receptions (4) against the Cowboys, chipping in 36 receiving yards.
A recent report by The Athletic's Dianna Russini indicated the Broncos — if only out of necessity — were exploring the TE market, while an unsubstantiated rumor claimed they were interested in acquiring Minnesota starter TJ Hockenson.