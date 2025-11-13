Broncos Sound Off on Whether RJ Harvey is Truly Ready For RB1 Duties
When the Denver Broncos drafted RJ Harvey in the second round this past spring, he seemed fated to start the season as the team's No. 1 running back. That was especially true because of the collection of talent in the Broncos' running back room at the time.
However, after going through the offseason training program with that running back room, the Broncos decided they needed something more, and fortunately, J.K. Dobbins was still available on the free-agent market. It wasn't that Harvey wasn't ready, necessarily, it's that something was missing — that veteran edge.
Fast forward to Week 11's crucial matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs, and the RB1 mantle is falling on Harvey's shoulders. Dobbins is expected to be out for a while with a foot injury (he could still end up on injured reserve), which puts the onus on Harvey to carry the load, with some help from Tyler Badie and Jaleel McLaughlin.
On Wednesday, Broncos head coach Sean Payton shared his outlook on Harvey's big opportunity.
“When we drafted him, it was his running skill set, and he had a lot of touches," Payton said. "Then you have experience in a guy like Jaleel, who is explosive and has been champing at the bit. I think sometimes players are not held back, but when you are watching [WR] Pat Bryant grow right in front of our eyes and you’re starting to see that with RJ, and obviously he’ll have more opportunities here in this game. He’s built, when you see his frame, he’s built to last, and that’s important.”
What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Built to Last
At 5-foot-8 and 205 pounds, Harvey is very stout with a powerfully-built lower body. He's proven to be effective as a change-of-pace runner of sorts behind Dobbins, but he's really earned his bones as a receiver out of the backfield.
On the season, Harvey has 50 carries for 214 yards and two touchdowns, with 25 receptions for 175 yards and four additional scores. He has begun to blossom as that elusive 'joker' weapon Payton has coveted in the Broncos' backfield, but now the going gets tough.
Faith Precedes the Miracle
However, Harvey's coaches and teammates believe in him. The Chiefs' sixth-ranked defense will be a challenge, but Bo Nix has faith in the rookie's ability to help carry the load, especially based on Harvey's track record in college as one of the most explosive running backs in the FBS.
And lest we should forget, faith precedes the miracle.
“Well, you have to rely on what he’s done in the past. He was a great runner in college—already had some really good runs this year. So honestly, the more carries he gets, probably the better he’ll be," Nix said of Harvey. "We know what he can do out of the backfield, but we’re excited to see him. I guess [the] situation calls for him to take the next step, and he looked really good today at practice."
Nix isn't kidding. Harvey has rushes this year of 40 and 50 yards, and he scored three touchdowns in the Broncos' romping 44-24 win over the Dallas Cowboys, being named NFL Rookie of the Week.
So, it's not as if the Broncos' faith in Harvey is based solely on projection. He has contributed a lot this year in relief of Dobbins and as a receiving weapon out of the backfield for Nix.
Growing Confidence
As the season has marched on, Nix has noticed Harvey's confidence growing by the game.
"I think you just see the confidence growing more and more each week, and for a young guy, that’s all it comes down to is confidence—believing that you belong here, knowing that you know you’re the best one on the field and you can go out there and show it," Nix said of Harvey. "I think he’s just going to continue to find his way. Whether that’s running or catching, blocking, [it] doesn’t matter. I think he’s a great team player, and he can find a way to get it done for us.”
Much of Harvey's rookie contribution has come through explosive plays through the air. As the Broncos' No. 1 receiver, Courtland Sutton sees something special in Harvey.
“RJ is special. We call that boy the ‘ATH’ [athlete]. I’m sure in your profession, you can put together what that means (Laughs)," Sutton said. "He’s not just a running back. He’s a very special dude. The dude can do a little bit of everything. The dude can run the ball obviously, but watching him catch the ball out of the backfield, and catching and carrying. The thing that’s scary is that I feel like he’s barely scratching the surface of his potential of what he can do in the league."
Harvey may have much more to give the Broncos, but this week's game vs. the Chiefs will be key in determining whether the game has slowed down enough for him to really shoulder the lion's share of the running back touches. Who knows? It seems that repetition has helped Harvey minimize his tendency to bounce everything outside, but he's only carried the ball 50 times.
Dangerous Playmaker
Payton's collective approach at running back likely means Harvey won't be asked to be a bell-cow rusher, but perhaps the Broncos would be remiss to lose him as a ball-carrier in the committee because, as Sutton said, he's a dangerous playmaker.
"I think guys are just now seeing a little bit of what he’s capable of. He’s dangerous. The dude has incredible balance, incredible speed," Sutton said of Harvey. "You pair that up with a guy that can catch the ball out of the backfield, get matched up with a linebacker that can’t run as fast as him, it’s a dangerous combination. I’m looking forward to continuing to watch RJ flourish and develop and turn into the guy that we all know he can be, and he knows he can be.”
Losing Dobbins for any period of time is a setback, as he's among the NFL's top rushers this season. But it doesn't sound like the Broncos are too worried about it, thanks to Harvey's presence in the backfield.
His three-touchdown performance vs. the Cowboys was impressive, but nothing would jumpstart Harvey's career as a burgeoning RB1 more than a breakout day against the Broncos' bitter division rival. The Chiefs have never faced Harvey, so perhaps he'll introduce himself with shock and awe.