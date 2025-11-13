Broncos Dealt Multiple Setbacks In First Week 11 Injury Report
In more ways than one, the Football Gods are testing the Denver Broncos right now. That 8-2 start was impressive, but can the Broncos handle a little adversity now, with seven games left to go?
Beyond a slumping second-year quarterback and an offense that can't get out of its own way, the Broncos are dealing with a serious bout with the injury bug, and that was evidenced by the first practice report of the week leading up to Sunday's tilt with the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Broncos had six DNPs — did not participates — in Wednesday's practice.
- Nate Adkins | TE (Knee)
- J.K. Dobbins | RB (Foot)
- Jonah Elliss | OLB (Hamstring)
- Trent Sherfield | WR (Toe)
- Alex Singleton | LB (Illness)
- Patrick Surtain II | CB (Pectoral)
Mims Returns
The good news is that wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. practiced in full for the first time since suffering his concussion at the end of Week 8's win over the Dallas Cowboys. The Broncos' offense hasn't been the same without him.
By now, most Broncos fans are aware of Singleton's cancer diagnosis, and Surtain's multi-week injury. Singleton himself confirmed that he'll miss Week 11, but it's not looking good for Surtain's availability this week.
Dobbins' injury is weighing heavily on the minds of Broncos Country. He's been a reliable rock upon which Sean Payton has built this offense, and the thought of taking on the Chiefs without the Broncos' leading rusher is a bit daunting.
But the Broncos haven't decided whether Dobbins will end up on injured reserve yet. The good news is, he already cleared one hurdle, as he didn't join the Broncos' other IR placement on Tuesday — linebacker Karene Reid.
“Nothing has been decided yet, and at some point there’ll be more clarity with him and some of these other players," Payton said of Dobbins on Wednesday.
With Sherfield laid up with a toe, the Broncos signed Lil'Jordan Humphrey to the active roster on Wednesday. Humphrey is not only a very good blocking wide receiver, but he also knows the Payton scheme like the back of his hand.
“I think just as we’re into this run, having depth. We know the player really well. One of his strengths is his football I.Q.," Payton said of Humphrey. "He can play a lot of different spots, and I think it was we had that roster availability. So we’ll see how that plays out.”
The signs aren't encouraging for any of the Broncos' DNPs this week, but there are still two days of practice to go, and the final word isn't had until Friday. There's time yet for guys to improve health-wise, but I wouldn't expect Dobbins or Surtain to be among them.
Chiefs' Practice Report
As for the Chiefs, they're coming off their bye, but despite being rested, running back Isiah Pacheco was a DNP with a knee injury. The only other noteworthy mention on Kansas City's Wednesday practice report is edge rusher George Karlaftis, who was limited with a thumb.
We'll keep an eye on the Pacheco situation as the weak progresses, but the Chiefs seem to be healthy. The Broncos are going to get their rival's best shot.