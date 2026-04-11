Broncos Could Make 'Strategic' Selection in 2026 NFL Draft

One of ESPN's resident insiders recently intimated the Denver Broncos "must be strategic" in this month's 2026 NFL draft.

More specifically, according to Matt Miller, "With only one pick inside the top 100, the Broncos must be strategic about how they'll fill needs in this draft. One position I've heard could be in play at No. 62 is offensive tackle, where Garett Bolles will turn 34 years old and Mike McGlinchey is 31."

Miller's cohort, ESPN Broncos reporter Jeff Legwold, took a different approach to the club's upcoming draft plans, suggesting they need to focus on the tight end position with their lone pick before Day 3.

"Perhaps not the starter, given coach Sean Payton's comments about liking the group with Evan Engram (50 catches last season) and Adam Trautman returning, but Denver certainly needs more impact," Legwold wrote. "The Broncos' tight ends combined for three touchdowns last season, and none of them averaged more than 9.8 yards per reception. With no first-round pick after the Jaylen Waddle trade, the Broncos have spent plenty of time with tight ends on the predraft circuit, including top-30 visits with Max Klare (Ohio State) and Justin Joly (NC State)."

After acquiring wide receiver Jaylen Waddle from Miami, the Broncos currently hold seven selections for the 2026 Draft: Nos. 62, 108, 111, 170, 246, 256, 257.

Jan 5, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) huddles with tight end Adam Trautman (82) and offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey (69) and teammates in the third quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

What's More Likely?

Legwold is correct that Denver shouldn't be done at tight end, despite (evidently) retaining Evan Engram as the starter, re-signing longtime Sean Payton favorite Adam Trautman (on a three-year deal), and retaining deep reserves Lucas Krull and Nate Adkins.

But unless Vanderbilt's Eli Stowers falls into their laps, it appears likelier that Denver could indeed pull off a darkhorse choice along the offensive line, with potential options including Boston College's Jude Bowry and Oregon's Emmanuel Pregnon.

Just ask Payton himself.

“I think it’s one of the most important positions on your team because it can kind of permeate your building," he said of the offensive line during February's NFL Scouting Combine. "I think it starts with selecting what you’re looking for, what your profile is for a starter, sometimes a developmental player. There are certain things that are just engrained in my head, what a developmental offensive lineman has to be. I think that was one of our first missions three years ago coming here, is to try to get that room right. I think one of the reasons it permeates your team is that if they’re good, your defensive line quickly has to catch up. So historically speaking, for me, we’ve always invested maybe early draft capital for that position. It’s hard to find those guys and the defensive linemen in free agency this time of the year. There are certain positions that are abundant, but that’s one that’s tough."