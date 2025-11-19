New Power Rankings Reveal NFL World Changing Tune on Broncos
The Denver Broncos are at the top of the NFL after 11 weeks with a 9-2 record going into their bye week. The Broncos have confidence and the lead in the AFC West, and barring a major collapse, they’ll capture the divisional crown.
In the big three publications, the Broncos have climbed into the top six in the NFL power rankings and have garnered plenty of praise for the win over the Kansas City Chiefs.
Denver's average ranking this week is No. 5 (.3), an improvement from last week's average of No. 7.
Sports Illustrated: 6th
“I watched this clip a few times on Monday night with some spacey, instrumental music playing in the background and as the flags came pouring down on Payton, it was sort of…beautiful?” Connor Orr wrote.
A referee crashing into head coach Sean Payton was a great illustration of how many penalties the Broncos have drawn this season. 93 penalties for 883 yards is quite the feat, and the Broncos are winning even though they often shoot themselves in the foot.
It’s not a recipe for success, and it hasn’t caught up to Denver yet, outside of the end of the Indianapolis Colts game. Still, it’s hard to see the Broncos change their ways any time soon.
NFL.com: 5th
“The biggest difference between the 2024 and 2025 versions of the Broncos? Winning the close ones. A year ago, Denver was 1-6 in one-score games. With Sunday's win over the Chiefs, they moved to 7-2 in tight contests over the last three months. As much as we've needled the Broncos for their sometimes-sluggish offensive starts -- often produced by self-inflicted errors -- their fourth-quarter performance is above reproach. Bo Nix rallied from a tough game against the Raiders to deliver some big throws against the Chiefs, especially given how little help he received from the run game. Denver's defense also stepped up once more, this time without two key starters, and the special teams were excellent. Those little details are the difference, and it's why the Broncos are looking ripe to dethrone the one-time close-game champs, the Chiefs, for AFC West supremacy,” Eric Edholm wrote.
The narrative around the Broncos not finishing close games has been ripped up and thrown to the wind as they’ve become the comeback kings. This offense has left much to be desired all season, but when the Broncos need to turn up the heat, they deliver week in and week out and have done so against both of last year’s Super Bowl teams, the Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.
It’s not flashy, pretty, or even watchable at times, but you can never count out the Broncos, whether they’re down one point or 20; never doubt the Mile High Magic.
ESPN: 5th
“It was Payton before the season, and it's Payton now. He unapologetically touted his team's Super Bowl worthiness in training camp, and lo and behold the Broncos are tied for the NFL's best record amid the team's longest win streak since 2012 (eight games). But among the narratives that continue to swirl -- narratives Payton joked after Sunday make him want "to cry" -- are the team's balky offense and his handling of quarterback Bo Nix. The Broncos have a title-worthy defense that keeps them in position for Nix's clutch fourth-quarter performances. So if the offense can't pick up the pace, a lot of eyes will be on Payton, his playcalling, and Nix's performance,” Jeff Legwold wrote.
It’s no secret that the Broncos’ defense is the reason they’ve been competitive in every game this season, but Nix and the offense have stepped up in the clutch. Nix has been largely inconsistent all season, but against the Chiefs, he was the competent quarterback we saw in the latter half of last season.
Nix doesn’t have to be a superstar for the Broncos to win every week. Just make 5-8 great plays per game, and his suffocating defense can handle the rest.
The Takeaway
The Broncos get a much-deserved bye this week after ending the Chiefs’ nine-year reign as AFC West champions. Rest they must, but the Broncos need to keep their foot on the gas and eyes on the prize, which is not only the AFC West crown, but the first seed in the NFL.
Snapping the Chiefs' divisional reign and earning a first-round playoff bye? It doesn’t get better than that, folks.