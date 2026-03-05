Broncos Free Agents: Who to Re-Sign and Who to Let Walk

The Denver Broncos' free-agent dominoes have begun falling over the past week. We learned at the NFL Combine that the Broncos plan to tender restricted free-agent cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian , although the team will pass on doing the same with running back Jaleel McLaughlin .

Meanwhile, exclusive rights free-agent running back Tyler Badie will be re-signed to a one-year deal. On Thursday, the Broncos opted to pass on tendering interior offensive lineman Alex Palczewski (an RFA), signing him to a two-year deal , the value of which is unknown, but it'll likely fall somewhere between $2 and $4 million per year, just based on the tenders the team declined to apply.

That leaves roughly 20 more free-agent decisions the Broncos still have to make. We can safely assume that most of the team's remaining exclusive rights free agents will be tendered, but what about those of the unrestricted variety?

With the new league year set to open on March 11, we're breaking down which free agents the Broncos should re-sign and which should be allowed to walk. Let's start with the biggest fish of the bunch.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Denver Broncos defensive end John Franklin-Myers (98) reacts after a sack against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

For reasons nobody can quite articulate, the Broncos haven't seemed interested in re-signing Franklin-Myers. He was acquired via trade in 2024 and has provided 14.5 sacks over those two seasons as a starter.

You'd think that would garner some heavy interest from the Broncos, especially reflected against the All-Pro production of Zach Allen. Alas, instead of approaching Franklin-Myers, the Broncos have basically re-signed everyone but him on the defensive line, including Allen, D.J. Jones, and Malcolm Roach.

That's a lot of money invested in the D-line. Meanwhile, the Broncos have other free-agent needs, and Franklin-Myers is poised to command a signficant raise.

Verdict: Let Him Walk

12th October 2025; Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England; NFL, American Football Herren, USA UK Football, Denver Broncos versus New York Jets; Denver Broncos Linebacker Alex Singleton celebrates. | Ian Stephen / IMAGO / Action Plus

The Broncos' leading tackler over the past four seasons, Singleton hits free agency at the ripe old age of 32. He'll turn 33 in December.

Singleton has been a team captain and he produces at a high level when he's on the field. Is he great in coverage? No, but he proved late last season that he isn't a total liability against the pass.

The Broncos' leadership talked about their desire to bring Singleton back at the Combine. The question is, at what cost? Considering his age, I can't imagine that it would be a deal with a term any longer than two years.

Verdict: Re-Sign Him

Nov 30, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Denver Broncos tight end Adam Trautman (82) carries the ball after a reception defended by Washington Commanders safety Jeremy Reaves (39) in the second quarter of the game at Northwest Stadium. | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Trautman has been the Broncos' Y tight end for the past three seasons, providing subpar returns. He's okay as a receiver, but his blocking creates massive liabilities for the Broncos' ground game.

Trautman is a long-time Sean Payton guy, dating back to New Orleans, so the temptation to re-sign him will be strong. The Broncos have to resist it , though, for the betterment of the offense.

Verdict: Let Him Walk

Oct 19, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos linebacker Justin Strnad (40) celebrates after a touchdown during the second half against the New York Giants at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Strnad has willingly accepted one-year, low-level deals to return in each of the past two offseasons. That won't cut the mustard this time around. He wants to get paid like a starter, and some team out there will be willing to do so after how well he acquitted himself in 2025.

Strnad wants assurances that he'll start wherever his next paycheck comes from, and if Singleton is re-signed, the Broncos can't give him that, not with Dre Greenlaw set to occupy one of the starting linebacker jobs.

It hurts, but...

Verdict: Let Him Walk

Jan 4, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos safety P.J. Locke (6) smiles during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Locke is a great No. 3 safety, but if you have to rely on him as a starter for longer than a few weeks, he's proven to be dicey. That being said, he was a life-saver down the stretch and into the playoffs after Brandon Jones went down, so it's possible Locke has broken through to another level after undergoing corrective back surgery a year ago.

Locke played so well late last year that he may have priced himself out of Denver. And with Jim Leonhard taking the Buffalo Bills' defensive coordinator job , word on the street is that Locke could follow him.

This is a situation where the market will play a big role in the Broncos' decision. Locke is Denver's No. 3 safety, and that's likely what kind of money the team will be willing to offer. If an outside team offers more, Locke is gone.

Verdict: Monitor The Market

Nov 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins (27) runs the ball in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Dobbins gave the Broncos 772 rushing yards through 10 games before suffering a season-ending foot injury. He earned just $2 million.

If the Broncos can re-sign him to a deal worth just a little more than that annually, he's a no-brainer to bring back. The team has already expressed an interest in re-signing him.

Something like a two-year deal worth up to $6 million and heavily incentive-laden. Such a deal would also have to be front-loaded, giving the Broncos an out after 2026 if Dobbins once again finishes on injured reserve.

Verdict: Re-Sign Him

Dec 14, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey (17) reacts during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

For a No. 5 receiver on the depth chart, Humphrey is as good as it gets. He contributes well on special teams, blocks his rear end off, and can offer some great depth production if his number is called.

The Broncos had to rely on Humphrey in the playoffs, and while he did drop one touchdown pass, he made up for it by catching another one off the right arm of Bo Nix. This is another situation where the market will dicate the Broncos' plan of attack, much like last year when Humphrey left for greener pastures with the New York Giants, which didn't pan out for him.

Verdict: Monitor The Market

August 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Denver Broncos tight end Lucas Krull (85) during the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Krull is a restricted free agent. He won't be tendered. After missing most of last season with an injury, it's time to let him spread his wings...

...and fly away. The Broncos can't be complacent at tight end. It's time for a positional overhaul.

Verdict: Let Him Walk

Oct 12, 2025; Tottenham, United Kingdom; Denver Broncos tight end Nate Adkins (45) celebrates a touchdown against the New York Jets during an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Adkins is on the flip-side of that same coin. As a restricted free agent, he won't be tendered, but the Broncos could really use the blocking floor he offers.

Adkins can provide a little pass-catching production when his number is called, but the value he brings to the table is centered around his blocking. Last season's injury issues muddy the water a bit, but the Broncos have nothing to lose in bringing him back on a one-year deal.

Verdict: Re-Sign Him

Nov 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos fullback Adam Prentice (46) runs the ball against Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (22) in the third quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The Broncos had to rely on Prentice last season, and boy did he come through for them. He's an unrestricted free agent, and while the Broncos might let him test the market, at 29, it'd be best to get a jump on re-signing him and scratch the fullback need off the list.

Verdict: Re-Sign Him

Nov 17, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos fullback Michael Burton (20) during the American national anthem before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Burton has been a long-time Payton guy, as well, but after missing all of last season, it's time to let him hit the bricks. Prentice's emergence and Burton's age (34) make this an easy decision.

Verdict: Let Him Walk

Aug 18, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos center Sam Mustipher (61) snaps the ball in the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Mustipher came in handy late last season while Luke Wattenberg was on injured reserve. Mustipher filled in for Alex Forsyth at center, and that depth helped keep the Broncos' offensive line afloat.

Mustipher knows the scheme, but this is a situation where the Broncos have to let him walk, with both Wattenberg and Forsyth returning.

Verdict: Let Him Walk

Aug 11, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Denver Broncos defensive end Matt Henningsen (91) stands near the bench before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

A 2022 sixth-round pick, Henningsen missed all of last season with an injury. Meanwhile, the Broncos' defensive line has kind of passed him by, with the emergence of Eyioma Uwazurike and the drafting of Sai'vion Jones in the third round last year.

Henningsen is a restricted free agent. He won't be tendered.

Verdict: Let Him Walk

Jan 4, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back Jaleel McLaughlin (38) runs with the ball during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

I mentioned that Denver doesn't plan on tendering McLaughlin, but that doesn't mean he won't be re-signed. The question is, should he be?

The answer is complicated. With Badie coming back, the Broncos would be wise to let McLaughlin test the market, and see what else may be out there for him. Depending on how that goes, he could be re-signed later, especially if the Broncos don't lock in the outside free-agent running backs they'll target.

Verdict: Monitor The Market

Jan 4, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) reacts with safety Devon Key (26) after a play in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Besides Badie, the Broncos' list of exclusive rights free agents includes All-Pro special teams ace Devon Key, rush linebacker Dondrea Tillman, and defensive lineman Jordan Jackson. The Broncos should tender them all and let them compete in training camp, but Jackson could be the odd man out when the dust settles.

Verdict: Tender Them All