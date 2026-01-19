Report: Broncos RB J.K. Dobbins Takes Big Step Toward Return

Denver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins is a step closer toward a return to play after the team opened his practice window ahead of Sunday's AFC Championship Game, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

The Broncos now have 21 days — or up until Super Bowl 60 (if they advance) — to activate Dobbins from injured reserve to the active roster. That appears likely as Schefter noted the veteran back "has a chance to play" against the visiting New England Patriots at Empower Field at Mile High.

Sources: Broncos are opening the practice window for RB J.K. Dobbins, who suffered what was thought to be a season-ending foot injury in Week 10 against the Raiders. Dobbins has a chance to play in Sunday’s AFC championship game vs. the Patriots. pic.twitter.com/HLhlVWywfD — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 19, 2026

Dobbins hasn't seen the field since Week 10 due to a foot injury he suffered in Denver's win over the Las Vegas Raiders. He was initially considered out for the year before head coach Sean Payton fanned the flames of optimism in recent weeks over the re-arrival of his leading rusher.

“Yes. It wouldn’t be soon, but that has a chance to happen," Payton said on Nov. 26.

At the time of his injury, Dobbins ranked fifth in the NFL with 772 rushing yards and four touchdowns across 153 carries, averaging a healthy 5.0 yards per tote. He also notched a reception in all but one appearance.

Getting Dobbins back would be an immeasurable boost for a Broncos offense that's struggled on the ground in his absence; quarterback Bo Nix paced the club with 29 ground yards in Saturday's Divisional Round win over the Buffalo Bills.

Dobbins' status will be updated later this week as Denver issues its practice reports leading up to Sunday's AFC title tilt.

“He’s been working his butt off to be able to have a chance to get back,” right tackle Mike McGlinchey said Monday, via the Denver Post's Luca Evans. “Incredibly, incredibly important to what we’ve been doing.”

Nov 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins (27) runs the ball in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

New-Look Offense?

Regardless of whether Dobbins goes, the Broncos will undoubtedly have different look to them versus New England with backup QB Jarrett Stidham under center in place of Nix, who suffered a season-ending ankle injury against Buffalo.

Payton confirmed to reporters that Stidham's insertion will force him to adapt his playcalls and, largely, the plan of attack to combat a Patriots defense that finished the regular season within the top-10 in both yards and points allowed.

"The plan always has to be built around the type and the skill set of the players you’re playing with," Payton said Sunday. "So are there certain things that [QB] Bo [Nix] does differently than ‘Stiddy’ (QB Jarrett Stdham)? Absolutely. That’s where the work begins tonight.”