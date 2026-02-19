Of Broncos' 3 Best WR Options, One Free Agent Makes the Most Sense

The Denver Broncos have some major retooling to do on an offense that lacks explosiveness and overall talent. When it comes to wide receivers, Courtland Sutton disappeared in several games and dropped five passes in 2025, while Marvin Mims Jr. had only 49 total touches after he was thought to be the second-best receiver on the team.

Troy Franklin improved from his rookie campaign, posting 709 yards and six touchdowns. It was a solid step forward, but he still struggled to track deep balls and had a team-high eight drops.

With Russell Wilson’s anchor of a contract officially off the books, the Broncos will have around $27 million in salary-cap space to continue to build the nest around quarterback Bo Nix and turn playoff success into a Super Bowl berth.

In an exercise of this, that, and the other, let’s take a look at the top three wide receiver options available through free agency and the trade market to figure out which are the best options to launch Denver’s offense into the stratosphere.

This

Alec Pierce | Indianapolis Colts | Free Agent

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) catches a touchdown pass against the Houston Texans during the first half at NRG Stadium. | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Pierce had a career year in 2025, totaling 1,003 yards and six touchdowns on 47 catches as a deep-ball machine. He averaged 21.3 yards per reception, stretching the field and blowing open opposing defenses with his explosiveness and speed.

Pierce will be highly coveted should he hit free agency and is estimated to command $20M annually, per Spotrac . The Broncos are in desperate need of a field-stretcher, and it seems that Mims isn’t favored to get many offensive touches, based on his usage in 2025.

That

Tyreek Hill | WR | Miami Dolphins | Free Agent

Sep 14, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) catches the football against the New England Patriots during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Dolphins released the star wide receiver on Monday as they’re attempting to get under the cap, meaning Hill will be a free agent for the first time in his career. Hill suffered a torn ACL in Week 4, cutting his 2025 campaign disappointingly short, and he also dealt with injuries in 2024 that made him less effective.

In 10 NFL seasons, Hill has totaled 11,363 career receiving yards and 83 touchdowns, but coming off an ACL tear at age 31, it’s likely he’s lost a step in the speed and explosiveness department. A veteran presence may be what the Broncos need, considering the amount of young talent in their receiving corps, although Hill isn’t exactly a role model off the field.

Still, Hill is worth keeping in mind as he’s been a phenomenal playmaker for the majority of his career.

The Other

George Pickens | Dallas Cowboys | Free Agent (Expected to be Tagged)

Nov 17, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) runs to score a touchdown during the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Pickens was one of the best wideouts in the NFL in 2025 and had his best season as a pro with 1,429 yards (third in the NFL) and nine touchdowns (T-eighth). Pickens was the star of the Cowboys’ offense despite lining up with fellow receiver Ceedee Lamb, who is a superstar in his own right.

Pickens is a true game-breaker with his elite ball skills, burst, and the ability to separate from defensive backs, giving his quarterback optimal throwing windows. Although it hasn't happened yet, he's a likely franchise-tag option for the Cowboys.

However, Cowboys owner, team president, and general manager, Jerry Jones, is notorious for dragging out contract negotiations, leading to disgruntled players and strained relationships; ask Micah Parsons.

The Verdict

Pickens is the most realistic, impactful, and floor-raising option for the Broncos through free agency or trade. Some may be scared at the thought of the Broncos trading away a second or even first-round draft pick, but you what they say: scared money doesn’t make money.

Denver can’t hope and pray that one of its young wideouts makes a colossal leap in their development. There are some character concerns with Pickens, but Broncos head coach Sean Payton has dealt with divas before, namely Michael Thomas in New Orleans.

Pickens is an undeniable top-tier wideout that would immediately make the Broncos an immensely dangerous offense. If using a late first-round pick (30th overall) in a draft class lacking top-tier talent is what it takes to secure a game-breaking receiver like Pickens, the Broncos have to take that shot.