Broncos' Trade Targets Should Be These TEs
The NFL trade deadline is on November 4, and the Denver Broncos are sitting pretty at 6-2. However, there is one spot the Broncos could look for more help in building more consistency on offense, and that's the tight end position.
To be more specific, the Broncos should be looking to the trade market to add more of a Y-tight end to better complement what they have in Evan Engram and Nate Adkins. The Broncos don’t need that slot tight end receiving weapon, as Engram fills that role, and Adkins is a versatile blocker who lines up in-line and in the backfield, but he also suffered an injury in the win against the Dallas Cowboys.
Denver has Adam Trautman, but he has not been great this year and has seen a decrease in snaps over recent weeks, which was only a matter of time based on his play. When on a more limited snap count, Trautman has been better and more effective. Fewer snaps give him fewer chances to have a negative impact on the play.
The Broncos also have Lucas Krull, who was eligible to come off injured reserve this week, but he opted for a surgery that's going to keep him out another two months, and he isn’t an in-line blocker. Caleb Lohner and Patrick Murtagh sit on the practice squad, but they're both developmental players who shouldn’t see the field this year.
This means the Broncos should look elsewhere for help, especially if the injury news isn’t positive regarding Adkins. The Broncos need help, even if Adkins was 100% healthy, as they're missing a clear impact role on offense, and it has created a negative impact on the unit's consistency.
When it comes to exploring a trade, the Broncos don’t have a lot of wiggle room with their available salary-cap space, as they sit under $6 million and still need the funds to get through the rest of the season. While it's still doable, it's much harder to make bigger contract players work.
So, while players like David Njoku, T.J. Hockenson, or Pat Freiermuth are incredibly enticing, they may be out of the range financially for the Broncos. Baltimore's Mark Andrews also fits into that, but he has the added concern of medicals due to his type-1 diabetes, which has raised concerns about him playing in Denver before.
That leaves the Broncos mostly looking at players on rookie contracts, and while many of those tight ends are either extremely cost-efficient, their current team isn’t keen on moving them, or they’re playing so terribly that the team is looking to move them. So, Denver has to find the right balance of a team looking to sell some young talent on rookie contracts who are playing decently well.
TE Options
Daniel Bellinger | New York Giants: He had a big game against the Broncos in Week 7 and is a prototypical in-line blocking tight end.
Luke Musgrave | Green Bay Packers: He has been overtaken by Tucker Kraft on the depth chart and is still a solid player. His blocking isn’t great, but a change of scenery could help him. The question is whether the Broncos see enough in his blocking to be an upgrade over Trautman.
Michael Mayer | Las Vegas Raiders: He would be an excellent get for the Broncos, but he plays for the Las Vegas Raiders, and they're unlikely to trade him to a divisional rival. So, that all but rules him out.
Other Options
There are a few others, but again, there is no guarantee their current team will want to trade them for one reason or another. Payne Durham of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Colby Parkinson of the Los Angeles Rams could be options, but they have a clear role in offenses that are doing well.
A few other players on bad teams or in limited roles that Denver could look at include Tommy Tremble of the Carolina Panthers, Jeremy Ruckert of the New York Jets, Luke Schoonmaker of the Dallas Cowboys, and Charlie Woerner of the Atlanta Falcons. They all can fill what the Broncos are looking for, but are they an upgrade?
And how much of an upgrade are they? Are their teams open to moving on from them?
There are options for the Broncos, and they should be exploring the trade market for additional tight ends to fill the in-line role, especially with Adkins' injury status. Trautman isn’t cutting it. While there are options on paper, the possibilities are likely much slimmer for the Broncos if and when they actually make calls.