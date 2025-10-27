Report: Broncos TE to Miss 'About' 8 Weeks After Surgery
Denver Broncos tight end Lucas Krull is expected to miss an additional eight weeks of action after undergoing surgery to repair a left foot injury, beat writer Chris Tomasson reported Monday.
Krull, who was placed on injured reserve ahead of Week 5, went under the knife to repair the fifth metatarsal in his foot, which he fractured earlier this season. He had been eligible to return for this week's game against the Houston Texans.
Marking his third year with Denver, Krull has made three appearances in 2025, catching two passes for 15 yards across 53 offensive snaps as the No. 3 TE behind Evan Engram and Adam Trautman.
Krull's now-extended absence coincides with the expected loss of fellow reserve TE Nate Adkins, who purportedly suffered a "significant" knee injury amid Sunday's blowout of the Dallas Cowboys, according to 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.
Klis also speculated the Broncos could be "looking for No. 3 TE help," which aligns with a recent report that the club is exploring the market — and a rumor that they're interested in trading for Minnesota's T.J. Hockenson ahead of the Nov. 4 NFL deadline.
Earlier this month, Pro Football Focus named the Broncos as a "possible fit" for Cleveland's David Njoku and Baltimore's Mark Andrews.
"One of the better receiving tight ends in football over the last few years, Njoku’s 70.1 PFF receiving grade since 2023 ranks 18th among qualifiers at the position," PFF's Bradley Locker wrote on Oct. 13. "This season, Njoku has matched that production with a 67.0 receiving mark, yet only 1.17 yards per route run — his lowest since 2019."
Broncos head coach Sean Payton intimated before the Cowboys game that he likes the current makeup of his roster and suggested the organization won't become active buyers by the deadline. That plan could quickly change.
As it stands, the Broncos will roll into Week 9 with Engram and Trautman standing alone on the active roster depth chart, and Patrick Murtagh and Caleb Lohner on the practice squad. Murtagh or Lohner are almost guaranteed to be called up, barring an outside move at the position.