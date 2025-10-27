Broncos Playmaker in Concussion Protocol After Huge Cowboys Win
The Denver Broncos are riding high on the heels of their fifth straight win. The Broncos' latest vanquished foe is the Dallas Cowboys, who'll head home on the losing end of a 44-24 beatdown.
The Broncos entered their Week 8 tilt vs. the Cowboys remarkably healthy. All 53 active players practiced in full on Friday, but coming out Sunday's action, the Broncos are significantly more dinged up.
All-Pro cornerback Patrick Surtain II suffered a lower-leg injury early in Sunday's game, but he returned. Coming out of the half, though, Surtain remained in the locker room with a shoulder injury.
Tight end Nate Adkins suffered an apparent knee injury, per 9NEWS' Mike Klis. Last, but certainly not least, is wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr., who suffered a concussion during a kick return late in the fourth quarter.
Mims will be in concussion protocol until he's able to clear it. It's probably safe to say his Week 9 availability is in doubt. Let's just hope the dynamic weapon is able to heal and recover quickly because concussions can be scary.
Mims had three carries for 18 yards and was targeted once in the passing game. The Pro Bowler also had three kick returns for 93 yards, including a long of 46, and two punt returns for 26 yards.
Waiting On a Surtain Update
Surtain's status has Broncos Country waiting on bated breath. He played well vs. the vaunted Cowboys' passing attack before exiting the game with that injury.
Despite missing the second half, Surtain finished with five tackles, and broke up one pass in the first quarter that saved a touchdown. The Cowboys would have to settle for a field goal attempt.
Kris Abrams-Draine entered the game in relief of Surtain, and Prescott immediately went to work targeting him. The second-year cornerback held his own, but he did relinquish multiple receptions, finishing with eight tackles — the second-most on the team.
If Surtain's injury causes him to miss any more time, it'll be interesting to see what the Broncos opt to do at cornerback. Play Abrams-Draine on the boundary, or bump the rookie, Jahdae Barron? It'll probably be a combination of both if Surtain missed time.
Barron had a great game vs. the Cowboys, like fellow rookies RJ Harvey and Pat Bryant, who combined for four touchdowns on the day. Barron had two tackles, and also notched the first interception of his career, picking off Prescott in the second quarter.
As soon as we know what Surtain's prognosis is, we'll update you. So keep it locked here and stay tuned.