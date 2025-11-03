Broncos' Updated Playoff Outlook Revealed After Sixth Straight Win
With a sixth straight win under their belt, the Denver Broncos' playoff chances are sitting pretty. On Sunday, the Broncos orchestrated another fourth-quarter comeback to beat the Houston Texans on the road 18-15.
With the Kansas City Chiefs dropping their fourth game in Week 9, and the Los Angeles Chargers losing left tackle Joe Alt for the season, the Broncos are in a position to get a stranglehold on the AFC West.
According to NFL.com's updated playoff picture, the Broncos sit with 90% playoff chances at 7-2. Denver currently holds the No. 3 seed in the AFC behind the 7-2 Indianapolis Colts and 7-2 New England Patriots, respectively.
Sports Illustrated's John Pluym gives the Broncos an 85% chance of making the playoffs. No matter which way you cut it, though, the Broncos are in great position.
The 5-3 Pittsburgh Steelers hold the No. 4 seed, the 6-2 Buffalo Bills have the No. 5, the 6-3 Chargers hold the No. 6 seed, and the 5-3 Jacksonville Jaguars have the No. 7 seed.
What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
A Look Ahead
The next few weeks will be crucial, as the Broncos' next two games are against AFC West rivals, starting with the 2-6 Las Vegas Raiders in Denver on a short week. The Broncos will host the Raiders on Thursday Night Football, which will be followed by a mini-bye of sorts.
Denver then gets 10 days between the Raiders and hosting the Chiefs. Obviously, the Broncos have to take care of business against the wounded animal that is Pete Carroll's Raiders squad, and ensure that like the past two seasons, they at least win their home game vs. the Chiefs.
After the Chiefs, the Broncos officially hit their Week 12 bye. Coming out, Denver will go on the road to face Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders.
The Broncos stay on the road in Week 14 for their second bout with the Raiders. Then it's home to host the Green Bay Packers in Week 15, followed by a big Conference game in Denver vs. the Jaguars in Week 16.
Week 17's Christmas tilt vs. the Chiefs or the season finale at home vs. the Chargers could be for all the AFC West marbles. The Broncos' outlook is good, thanks to the team taking care of its own business and the likes of the Chiefs uncharacteristically having lost four games already.
It will interesting to see how the Chargers respond to the loss of Alt and whether Jim Harbaugh will be able to successfully devise a plan to keep Justin Herbert upright. The Chargers have dealt with some bad injury luck, losing Rashawn Slater before the season and now Alt.
That's not Denver's concern, fortunately. Right now, the focus is on handling the Raiders on a short-week turnaround. The Broncos must beware of looking past the Raiders, as they've struggled traditionally vs. Geno Smith-led teams.
That 10-day break afterward will be nice, but the Broncos have to keep their focus on Thursday night. Credit to Sean Payton, though; the Broncos enter Week 10 with a near-certain playoff outlook.
"It's impossible to have the halfway point because we're on odd number of games," Payton said with a smile on Sunday after beating the Texans. "We passed the halfway point. I'm kidding you. It is what it is. What's our record? I lost track.”