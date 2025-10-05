5 Bold Predictions In the Broncos Upsetting the Eagles
If the Denver Broncos can upset the Philadelphia Eagles, it could give them plenty of confidence to ride out Week 6 through Week 10 when they reach the easiest part of their schedule. The Broncos have had issues traveling to the East Coast for early games over the years, which makes a formidable opponent even more challenging.
There are ways the Broncos can beat the Eagles. Achieving any of these bold predictions could help them pull off the upset.
Each of these bold predictions for the Broncos' offense and defense comes from exploiting one of their favorable matchups. With that said, let's dive in.
Broncos Rush for 200 Yards
In my offensive matchups article, the Broncos' interior rushing attack was highlighted against the Eagles' interior rushing defense. The Eagles have been one of the worst teams when stopping runs between the tackles, while the Broncos have been one of the best when attacking there.
J.K. Dobbins has been huge for the Broncos over their first four games, and he could be in store for another 100-plus-yard game against this Eagles defensive front. Denver also needs RJ Harvey to step up and build off his good showing against the Cincinnati Bengals, and have Bo Nix be aggressive with using his legs, which includes some quarterback-designed runs.
The Eagles' passing defense has been good this season, and they have so many favorable matchups across the board. Denver can counter that by running the ball effectively to open up the passing game, forcing adjustments from Vic Fangio.
Broncos Possess Ball for 35 Minutes
With the Broncos having an advantage with the rushing game between the tackles, they work to exploit that, and running the ball leads to ball control and a high time of possession. As a result of the Broncos' emphasis on the running game, they hold the ball for nearly 35 minutes in the game.
The Broncos can’t allow their defense to get gassed, which means sustaining long drives. That again leads to spamming the run game up the middle and controlling the ball for the majority of the game.
Zach Allen & John Franklin-Myers Each Get a Sack & 3 Run Stuffs
There is an exploitable matchup for the Broncos' defense, particularly with their 3-4 ends, Allen and Franklin-Myers, who will be matched up against the Eagles' guards. Landon Dickerson has been the worst guard in pass protection and ranks in the bottom five as a run blocker, while Tyler Steen ranks in the bottom 10 in both categories.
As a result, the Broncos get their wins inside with both 3-4 ends netting a sack and stacking up stops in the run game. The success of Allen and Franklin-Myers also plays a significant part in the Broncos' next bold prediction.
Saquon Barkley Held to Under 100 Yards Rushing
Barkley has not had a great start to the season, and there are several issues with the Eagles' offensive line, particularly their guards, which could lead to Denver having a good day against Barkley.
Now, Denver has had serious consistency issues when it comes to stopping the run. The last great running back the Broncos played had a massive game in Jonathan Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts. The primary difference here is the quality of the offensive line play, which is significantly worse for the Eagles compared to what it has been for the Colts.
5 or Fewer Penalties
Over the past few weeks, the Broncos have had a significant issue with self-inflicted wounds from penalties. This leads to Sean Payton pressing the issue while prepping for the Eagles.
The Broncos end up being a cleaner team when it comes to penalties and reducing self-inflicted wounds.