5 Crucial Matchups for Broncos' Offense to Upset Eagles
The Denver Broncos have a tough matchup as they travel to take on the undefeated, reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. This is a tough ask for them, especially when you factor in the Broncos' history of early games on the East Coast.
That said, the Eagles do have some issues on both sides of the ball, but the Broncos will have to play a clean game to walk out with the win. When examining the Eagles' defense in particular, the Broncos have a few advantages, but enough of them to exploit to achieve the upset.
Broncos' Run Game vs. Eagles' Interior Rushing Defense
The Broncos' run game gives them a clear advantage in this matchup. The Eagles have struggled with their rushing defense, but specifically between the tackles. While the Eagles rank in the middle of the pack when rushing outside, they are the second-worst rushing defense when teams attack between the tackles.
This was easy to see when reviewing Philly's tape, but the data from NFL Pro Stats also supports it. The Eagles allow a seventh-worst 4.8 yards per rush, the eighth-most 10-plus-yard rushes (six), a league-worst 2.3 run-stuff percentage, and the second-worst yards before contact at 1.62. This is an apparent weakness, as Philly's defensive line struggles to hold up, despite being a tough unit with strong pass-rush abilities.
Even with center Luke Wattenberg, the Broncos have been one of the better teams at running the ball between the tackles. The Broncos pick up 5.5 yards per rush, which is the second-best, with the eighth-best EPA/rush, the fourth-most runs of 10-plus yards, the fifth-lowest run-stuff rate, the seventh-best success rate, and the second-highest yards before contact.
With J.K. Dobbins having the start to the season that he has, Denver should spam him between the tackles early and often. It’d take a lot of pressure off the passing game, and should lead to Denver being ahead of schedule and putting them in easier spots to convert third downs and sustain ball control.
What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
QB Bo Nix vs. DC Vic Fangio
Fangio is one of the best defensive minds in the NFL, and he is going to make life difficult for Nix with the pre-snap reads, something the Broncos' quarterback hasn’t done well with so far this season. Denver needs Nix on point because the margin of error is almost non-existent when facing a Fangio-led defense.
Nix had a great rebound game against the Cincinnati Bengals, but the issues he had against them won’t be as easy to overcome against the Eagles. His footwork, ball placement, and timing must be precise, and he must connect on those deep shots.
WR Courtland Sutton vs. CB Quinyon Mitchell
There is no doubting the trust and chemistry between Nix and Sutton. However, Nix may have issues looking his way in this one. Through the first four weeks, Mitchell has been one of the best corners in the NFL, and there is a good chance he shadows Sutton throughout the game.
Teams have tried to attack Mitchell, as he has been targeted 27 times, but has only allowed 12 catches, while also having the third-highest forced incompletion rate out of 17 qualifying corners per Pro Football Focus. Mitchell has severely limited whoever he ends up going against, so Denver will need to try to get him to focus on a different receiver.
WR Troy Franklin vs. CBs Adoree' Jackson/Kelee Ringo
The Eagles' passing defense has done a great job, but there is an opening against whoever ends up starting as their other boundary corner. Jackson has been dealing with a groin injury and missed last week, and has been limited in practice, but Ringo started in his place.
Either way, Denver could have an advantage with Franklin, but they need him to bounce back after back-to-back lackluster games. This would also be a matchup the Broncos should look to get Sutton involved, along with Marvin Mims Jr. and Pat Bryant. The Broncos should look to have most of their passing game success come against Jackson or Ringo.
LT Garett Bolles vs. Edge Jalyx Hunt
The Broncos have been getting exceptional play from Bolles through the start of the season, where he has been a top-three tackle, at least. When looking at blocking metrics, Bolles is ahead of or tied with Penei Sewell and Jordan Mailata at the top for offensive tackles.
While he has faced some tough matchups, Hunt isn’t the toughest matchup, but he can have a sneaky impact if Bolles isn’t focused. Hunt leads the Eagles with 11 pressures, but he has no sacks. In fact, none of the Eagles' edge defenders have a sack so far this season.