5 Critical Matchups for Broncos' Defense Against Eagles
The Denver Broncos want to make a statement, and upsetting the Philadelphia Eagles on the road with a short week would do just that. There's a lot the Broncos have to overcome, especially with their defense, if they want to pull off the upset.
There are several favorable matchups for the Eagles' offense against the Broncos' defense that Denver will have to be wary of. However, there are enough favorable matchups for the Broncos' defense that, if they can consistently take advantage of them, they could lead to an upset.
Let's examine the Broncos' key defensive matchups of Week 5.
DLs John Franklin-Myers & Zach Allen vs. OGs Landon Dickerson & Tyler Steen
When examining the Eagles' offensive line, it's no longer the unit to be feared that it once was. Plus, the O-line is experiencing some subpar play from its offensive guards. Now, Dickerson has been struggling, but he could bounce back and turn things around, as he has demonstrated this ability.
Steen, however, is the better matchup for the Broncos, especially since Allen will be the primary opponent he faces, although Vance Joseph could flip Allen and Franklin-Myers and still have an advantage.
If Dickerson doesn’t step up, both Broncos defensive linemen have an advantage against him. He has had issues with his bend and pad level, and defenders have been able to get leverage and win with good consistency.
Denver needs both defensive linemen to control their matchups and try to force adjustments from the Eagles' offensive line.
OLB Nik Bonitto vs. LT Jordan Mailata
Bonitto has had an exceptional start to the season, but Mailata is going to be the toughest matchup he has faced thus far. Mailata has been a top-three tackle this season in both pass protection and run blocking.
Denver will need to cover for Bonitto when facing off against Mailata against the run, as the fourth-year edge rusher struggles against the run. When it comes to the pass rush, it’ll be great to see what Denver and Bonitto can do to help get some wins against Mailata and cause so disruption in the backfield.
OLB Jonathon Cooper vs. RT Lane Johnson
On the other side, Johnson has been good, but not at the caliber he was, especially as he's dealing with an injury. Cooper has also had a great start to the season, leading the NFL in his get-off time, which puts him in a good position to win off the snap.
Denver will need both edge rushers and even Jonah Elliss and Dondrea Tillman when they enter the game to hold up against the Eagles' tackles. There should be a focus from the Broncos' defensive front to pressure up the middle, but they can’t allow Jalen Hurts to get outside the pocket and be at risk of using his legs.
CB Patrick Surtain II vs. WR A.J. Brown
It has been a quiet start for Brown, but that could mean a big game is coming. While Surtain has had some issues to start the season, he bounced back quite well against Ja’Marr Chase. Denver needs Surtain to carry that over and keep Brown from taking over this game.
If Surtain can shadow Brown and keep him quiet early, it could lead to some issues on the Eagles' sideline, as Brown is a vocal player who often expresses his desire to get the ball. Those disruptions could lead to problems for the Eagles' offense, which would help the Broncos.
CBs Riley Moss & Ja’Quan McMillian vs. WRs DeVonta Smith & Jahan Dotson
If Surtain can keep Brown quiet through the game, Denver can't allow Smith and Dotson to go off, which puts the pressure on Moss and McMillian. The Eagles like to move the two receivers around the formation to get favorable matchups, and Smith has a favorable head-to-head against either corner because of his speed.
Moss has been targeted the third-most in the NFL, but he is allowing slight separation and is in the bottom 10 for catch rate given up. Fortunately, neither Smith nor Dotson has the great size that has been an issue for Moss over the first four games, which should be a help.
The biggest concern is McMillian's inability to match Smith's speed and quickness, which is the most significant detriment to McMillian's game. This might be a game where Denver uses some dime looks, with Jahdae Barron and McMillian working against Smith, giving Surtain and Moss a one-on-one matchup against Brown and Dotson, respectively.