The Denver Broncos' outstanding 10-game winning streak has somehow flown under the radar when the national media gets around to discussing the current AFC West (and AFC) leaders.

Nevertheless, the importance of the Broncos keeping the streak going boils down to the simple logistics of staying ahead of the New England Patriots in the race for the No. 1 playoff seed in the AFC.

Picking away at the Broncos' perceived weaknesses has become a favorite pastime of several high-profile pundits, but Vance Joseph's defense keeps on closing out games regardless.

That welcome knack for finishing teams off in the clutch showed up in the Broncos' Week 13 overtime win over the Washington Commanders, when Nik Bonitto batted away the final pass. However, such late-game antics weren't required in Las Vegas vs. the Raiders.

Given that Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love poses a vastly greater threat than the one Geno Smith presented last week, Joseph is scheming to nullify his skill set.

“I think he has [improved] in every part of his game, in my opinion. His accuracy, he is really good versus pressure and non-pressure," Joseph said of Love. "This young quarterback, when you watch him operate—especially on third downs as far as protections, he’s putting them in the right protections and the ball is going to the right spots."

A Tough Assignment

The Broncos have struggled to take the ball away this season, which is about the only nit that can be picked in Joseph's defense. It won't be any easier vs. the Packers, as Love is very stingy with the giveaways.

He is taking care of the ball, and he has great skill," Joseph said of Love. "It’s going to be a challenge. He is playing at a high level. He’s accurate, he’s making big plays, and he’s being aggressive, which is scary for a defense. His timing on big plays has killed defenses. It’s going to be a challenge for us to get him stopped.”

Bringing their A-game will be required if the Broncos hope to extend their winning streak to 11 games, tying the Peyton Manning-led squad's 2012 record. We have to remember that Packers pass rusher Micah Parsons will also be coming after Bo Nix on the other side.

Home Dogs: So Be It

During the build-up to the visiting 9-3 Packers, the focus has fallen on how the Broncos are somehow 2.5-point home underdogs. That's despite the winning streak and the fact that the Broncos haven't lost at home since Week 6 of the 2024 season.

In all fairness, it's hard to dream up any kind of scenario whereby Joseph's defensive playmakers won't take the oddsmakers' slight as a shot across the bow. Indeed, Broncos linebacker Dre Greenlaw admitted to 9NEWS' Mike Klis that the underdog tag has added fuel to the Broncos' fire.

"You hear it, guys have said it in the locker room," Greenlaw said via Klis . "I've never been an underdog or however much we're supposed to win by, kind of guy. I mean, they don't know what the score is going to be. But it's interesting. It gives you that chip on your shoulder. I don't know if it's whatever they've seen on film or whatever it is, but we know we've got a matchup this week. It's going to be a great game, and we're prepared for it."

Joseph is expected to be a hot commodity in the NFL head-coach hiring cycle this offseason, and partly because he keeps his guys on an even keel. While the underdog tag might considerably spice up Sunday's throwdown with the Packers at Empower Field at Mile High, if it gets as close as we imagine it will, Joseph's penchant for pulling the right iron out of the fire in critical moments will be key.

The time soon comes to measure the fight in this particular underdog.

