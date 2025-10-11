Report: Broncos Set Up Meeting with Former First-Round WR
The Denver Broncos are "planning" to meet with former Tennessee Titans first-round pick, wide receiver Treylon Burks, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Saturday. The visit is scheduled to take place next week, upon the team's return home from London.
In addition to his Broncos workout, Burks will "likely take other visits after receiving significant interest" on the open market, per Rapoport.
What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
The 18th overall pick of the 2022 draft, Burks underperformed expectations in Tennessee, recording 53 receptions for 699 yards and one touchdown across 27 career appearances, including 18 starts. The Titans declined his fifth-year option in May.
In July, Burks suffered a fractured collarbone and was placed on injured reserve. On Tuesday, he was officially waived.
Burks (6-2, 225) was a more decorated collegian, posting 146 catches for 2,399 yards and 18 touchdowns at Arkansas -- first-team All-SEC in 2021 and second-team All-SEC in 2019 and 2020. He drew pre-draft comparisons to star Eagles WR AJ Brown.
"Big, smooth and natural, Burks possesses the versatility to operate from wherever you want and get to wherever you need no matter the competition," reads his NFL Media scouting profile. "He's a mismatch receiver combining size, strength and competitiveness similar to the Titans' A.J. Brown, but his speed testing at the NFL Scouting Combine did not meet expectations. Arkansas benefitted by putting the ball in his hands from a variety of alignments and there is no reason to believe NFL play-callers won't benefit from doing the same. The tape is extremely exciting with real NFL skills jumping off the screen, but his potential to become a high-volume, three-level target is a little more cloudy after a relatively disappointing showing at the combine."
If signed, Burks would likely start off on Denver's practice squad, joining fellow receivers A.T. Perry, Michael Bandy, Thayer Thomas, and Samori Toure, whom the club added after its Week 5 victory over the Eagles.
The Broncos are carrying five WRs on their 53-man roster: Courtland Sutton, Troy Franklin, Marvin Mims, Pat Bryant, and Trent Sherfield. Sutton currently leads the group in targets (37), receptions (26), receiving yards (365), yards per reception (14.0), and receiving touchdowns (3).
“I can’t speak from the prior, but he has great work ethic, he’s in great shape. It’s super important to him. All the traits you look for in a player, he has," head coach Sean Payton said of Sutton on Wednesday. "Then let’s talk about the physical skill set, the size, catch radius. So I love coaching him. The stuff that he’s accomplished and will continue to is stuff that he works extremely hard on. You’re never surprised with him. The catches he makes, how he plays and just his approach from A to Z is fantastic.”