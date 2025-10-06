Report: Broncos Sign Former Packers WR After Week 5 Win
The Denver Broncos purportedly made a roster move mere hours after springing one of, if not the biggest upset of the 2025 NFL season on Sunday.
NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that Denver signed wide receiver Samori Toure to the practice squad following its 21-17 victory over the previously unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles.
A 2022 seventh-round pick, Toure spent his first two seasons with the Packers before a one-and-done stint in Chicago last year. To date, the 6-foot-1, 196-pound wideout has appeared in 22 career games, notching 13 receptions for 160 yards and one touchdown.
"Inside/outside target with his most productive seasons coming at Montana in 2019 and Nebraska in 2021," reads his NFL Media pre-draft scouting profile. "Toure has average NFL size and speed and below-average route-running technique, but coverage tends to struggle to stay in step with him on over routes and posts. He struggles with physical coverage and contested catch opportunities. Toure might have a shot to find a back-end roster spot in an offense looking for slot speed with a scheme allowing him to catch on the move both intermediate and deep."
Toure becomes the fourth receiver to land on the Broncos' practice squad, joining A.T. Perry, Michael Bandy, and Thayer Thomas. He takes the spot formerly held by inside linebacker Garret Wallow, who was promoted to the active roster ahead of Sunday's contest.
The Broncos are currently carrying five WRs on the 53: Courtland Sutton, Troy Franklin, Marvin Mims, Pat Bryant, and Trent Sherfield. Veteran alpha Sutton led the team in targets (10), receptions (8), and receiving yards (99) amid its vanquishing of the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
"He's got strong hands in traffic," head coach Sean Payton said of Sutton in his postgame press conference. "The play he made to get us into field goal range, that was a huge third down catch and throw. I love his confidence, and [Broncos QB] Bo [Nix] and he now have been together for a good year and a half, two years. You can feel it. I knew he was throwing that ball to Sutton on that third down and it was a good throw and a good catch by Courtland. So he's a terrific player.”