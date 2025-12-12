Report: Broncos Try Out Ex-Jaguars QB During Postseason Push

The Denver Broncos hosted former Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Seth Henigan on a free-agent workout Friday, 9NEWS' Mike Klis reported.

The team also visited with defensive backs Rob Carter, Destin Talbert and Trey Vaval, linebackers Andrew Chatfield, Braxton Hill and Devin Veresuk, defensive end Dawson Scott, and wide receivers Dohnte Meyers and Isaiah Wooden.

Former Memphis QB Seth Henigan among Broncos tryouts today. Undrafted rookie spent time with Jaguars this year. pic.twitter.com/xxlHnXQQkP — MikeKlis9NEWS (@mikeklis9news) December 12, 2025

A rookie undrafted free agent, Henigan spent training camp and the preseason with the Jaguars prior to being waived at final cuts and re-signed to the practice squad, from which he was released on Sept. 29.

Scouting Report

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound signal-caller was a four-year starter at Memphis, earning 2023 second-team All-AAC and 2024 third-team All-AAC honors. He finished his career having completed 64.1 percent of his passes for 14,278 yards, 104 touchdowns, and 31 interceptions, chipping in an additional 10 rushing scores.

In his pre-draft scouting profile, NFL Media's Lance Zierlein determined that Henigan is "worth a look as a potential backup" at the professional level.

"Productive four-year starter with a long, wiry build and hands on the small side," Zierlein wrote. "Henigan displayed an adequate feel for the offense, but it never really felt like he was taking a scalpel to fairly average defenses. He’s not a commanding thrower and lacks arm talent on the move. He has adequate mobility inside the pocket and throws with accuracy to his first option when he’s on-platform, but his feet get impatient when getting through progressions. On paper, his accuracy intermediate and deep are below average, but on tape, he simply didn’t have receivers who could separate and create better passing windows. The production has been solid and he’s worth a look as a potential backup."

Where He'd Fit

The Broncos are currently set at the quarterback position on their 53-man roster, with Bo Nix the understood starter and Jarrett Stidham the entrenched veteran backup. They also have Sam Ehlinger on the practice squad as the emergency QB3.

If signed, Henigan would likely compete with Ehlinger for the third-string role. However, it's worth noting that no deal has been reached as of this writing, and Ehlinger recently turned down an opportunity to join the Colts, citing his preference to remain in Denver.