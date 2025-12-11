Report: Broncos QB Declined to Join Colts Amid Playoff Race

You might have heard by now that the Indianapolis Colts, desperate to stay alive in the AFC playoff picture and devastated at the quarterback position, managed to coax 44-year-old Philip Rivers out of retirement and likely into the starting lineup for Week 15.

What you might not have heard (until now) is that Indianapolis initially attempted to reunite with former draft pick Sam Ehlinger, who rebuffed their advances and opted to remain in his current role as the Denver Broncos' practice-squad signal-caller, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported Wednesday.

"Sources: The #Colts had interest in signing QB Sam Ehlinger off the #Broncos practice squad after Daniel Jones’ Achilles injury, as @ParkerJGabriel also reported," Schultz wrote on his X account. "Ehlinger, who’s had multiple opportunities to leave this year, decided he wanted to stay in Denver and continue his development with HC Sean Payton and QBs coach Davis Webb."

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

A 2021 sixth-round selection, Ehlinger spent the first four years of his career with the Colts, completing 64-of-101 passes for 573 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions across eight appearances. He made three starts during the 2022 campaign, losing each.

Ehlinger, 27, inked a one-year deal with the Broncos this offseason to replace Zach Wilson as the QB3 behind Bo Nix and Jarrett Stidham. The once-hyped Texas product was released at final cuts and re-signed to the practice squad, from which he's repeatedly vacillated since September.

"He didn't play a whole lot [in Indianapolis], but you watch the preseason. Then when you got him here, he was better than I anticipated," Broncos general manager George Paton said of Ehlinger in August. "Always been a good athlete, I thought he was always efficient. I didn't realize he had the arm strength. I think he has developed that arm strength over the last couple of years. He played really well. We're glad he's here. We know teams are after him, and we plan on keeping him here.”

Aug 23, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Sam Ehlinger (4) scrambles out of the pocket against New Orleans Saints safety Ugo Amadi (0) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Not The First Time

If there's one thing Ehlinger has accomplished thus far in the Mile High City, it's his demonstrated commitment to the organization that scooped him off the scrap heap — and particularly, his commitment to head coach Sean Payton and QB coach Davis Webb.

Even before putting pen to paper, Ehlinger rejected several other opportunities (including that with the Colts) to join the Broncos' ascending program.

"The opportunity to work with Coach Payton and Davis Webb and be in that room with Bo and Stidham is extremely appealing," Ehlinger's agent, Erik Burkhardt, told The Denver Gazette in April. "This will make him better and he'll get an opportunity to continue to develop under some of the best offensive minds. ... He had other opportunities and Indy wanted him back because they know what he brings, but this situation (in Denver) stood out to him."