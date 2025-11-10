Chiefs Tilt is Broncos' Biggest Game Since SB50 & Fans Feel It
The Denver Broncos received three much-needed days off after defeating the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night. The Broncos sit at 8-2, but the hope is that a few days away will help the players recharge the batteries because the next game on the docket is a doozy.
In fact, Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame presented the Broncos' Week 11 home tilt vs. the Kansas City Chiefs as "the biggest game they've played in a decade."
"Denver played one of the ugliest offensive games you’ll see on Thursday, but beat the Raiders to get to 8–2 while riding a seven-game winning streak. Next Sunday, the Broncos host the Chiefs in the biggest game they’ve played in a decade," Verderame wrote.
The Broncos are the current No. 2 seed in the AFC, giving them a 92% chance at making the playoffs, while the Chiefs sit at 5-4 (66%). The 7-3 Los Angeles Chargers stand between Denver and Kansas City with a 79% chance at the playoffs.
Is it Really 'The Biggest Game' of Past Decade?
It can be argued, sure, but beating the Chiefs in the regular-season finale last year was accompanied by the stakes of the Broncos snapping their eight-year playoff drought. That was a huge game for Denver.
The Broncos prevailed, though it was against Kansas City's backups, as Andy Reid opted to rest the starters as the No. 1 seed in the AFC. This year, I think Verderame could be right about the first Broncos-Chiefs matchup on the schedule.
What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Payton is 2-2 v.s Chiefs as Broncos HC
Since Sean Payton arrived, the Broncos have proven they can compete with the Chiefs head-to-head, but until now, they haven't really put themselves in a position to unseat Kansas City as the AFC West Champions of the past nine seasons. A victory over Kansas City this week wouldn't guarantee that Denver wins the division, or that the Chiefs would be out of it, but it would be a convincing step in that direction.
The first goal of any team is to win its division. The Broncos have set themselves up to win the AFC West for the first time since Peyton Manning was calling the signals, a decade ago.
A lot of hard work and sacrifice have gone into the Broncos' 8-2 start, and they'd risk squandering that by letting the Chiefs get the best of them at Mile High. The Chargers will obviously continue to be in this conversation as the season unfolds, but until someone vanquishes the Chiefs in the divisional race, they remain the 800-pound gorilla on top of the mountain.
A Chance to Silence the Chatter
Now, Payton has always done an excellent job of preparing the Broncos to face the Chiefs. However, the Broncos are coming off a very disjointed performance vs. the Raiders, wherein the defense was dominant and sensational, while the offense and special teams turned in a forgettable display.
Some people are genuinely concerned about Bo Nix, but a win over the Chiefs in Denver would go a long way toward easing them. Nix is 1-1 vs. the Chiefs, and while some will argue that his only victory was against their backups, he should be 2-0, were it not for a freak blocked field-goal attempt at Arrowhead Stadium as time expired last season.
Everything to Prove
Nix and the Broncos still have much to prove, despite their strong start. If the Broncos want to continue to control the AFC West, they have to handle the Chiefs and send Patrick Mahomes and company home at .500. The fly in that ointment? Andy Reid's record in games played directly after his teams' bye.
Is it the Broncos' biggest game of the past decade? Again, I'd hear people out with an opinion on the contrary, but based on everything I've laid out here, I'd say yes.
The stakes are high. And if the Broncos can get this last win, they'll continue to control the division, and enter their Week 12 bye on a high unseen around these parts since Super Bowl 50.