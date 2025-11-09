Bo Nix Makes Powerful Statement Amid Groundswell of Negativity
Bo Nix is coming off one of his worst games as a Denver Bronco. He still got it done, making just enough plays to vanquish the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday Night Football, but it took a Herculean effort from the Broncos' defense to make possible a 10-7 win.
Nix knows it wasn't good enough offensively.
“We have to do better. At some point, 10 points isn’t going to be enough," Nix said post-game. "We have to score more.”
Following this season's trend, Nix and the Broncos overcame some serious adversity to emerge victorious over the Raiders. It was Denver's seventh straight victory, the longest active winning streak in the NFL.
Nix has had his ups and downs this season, but the one thing no one can take away from him is his resilience in overcoming adversity. His powerful point about the exceeding difficulty of winning seven straight in the NFL shouldn't be lost on his critics.
“I think you have to stay level-headed. You have to understand that it is the NFL. Seven wins in a row is hard to come by," Nix said. "So you’re doing something right, but at the same time, you’re also doing something wrong because there’s plenty left on the table, I think."
In Nix's defense, the Raiders threw some looks at him that the Broncos weren't expecting. Nix looked off-balance and unsettled throughout the game, although he put together two solid scoring drives.
The Raiders weren't highly ranked defensively, but it is a Pete Carroll-coached team and defensive coordinator Patrick Graham had some tricks up his sleeve, which he clearly saved for the Broncos.
“I thought they were a good defense. I thought their schedule is definitely not a good representation of probably how good they are," Nix said. "They have a good front. They were able to get pressure. They did some different looks tonight as far as getting pressure on us.”
No Apologies
Nix would turn in a sub-par stat-line of 16-of-28 passing (57%) for 150 yards and a touchdown, with two interceptions and a rating of 54.2. It's not easy to pick off the Broncos' quarterback or sack him, but the Raiders forced two takeaways and sacked him twice.
No NFL team is ever going to apologize for a win, but Nix's tone was about as contrite as it gets in victory. At the same time, he's been at it long enough to know how hard it is to win, so there are some triumphs to take away from this game.
Self-Inflicted Wounds
What exactly is going wrong for Nix and company? There is a combination of factors to point to, but the quarterback can be the salver of all wounds — the tide that raises all ships. If Nix can exhale and recenter himself, he knows the Broncos will follow.
"Between penalties and just some sluggish football, we’re just not playing very well. It starts with me. I have to be better," Nix said. "Then the rest of the guys will follow along. We have to find some juice somewhere. We have to find something, especially against a good defense like that, there are plays to be had. We just have to find them.”
Injured Weapon
One of the Broncos' biggest assets this season, which has buoyed Nix at times, is veteran running back J.K. Dobbins. Alas, he suffered a foot injury vs. the Raiders on an illegal hip-drop tackle.
We don't yet know the prognosis or outlook for Dobbins' injury, aside from the fact that he's seeking a second opinion, which isn't a great omen. That often means the initial diagnosis was bad, and the player and team want a second opinion in hopes of better news. That's me speculating, mind you, not reporting.
The Broncos will have 10 days between the Raiders and Week 11's home tilt vs. the Kansas City Chiefs, but if Dobbins' injury is serious, it might not be enough time. After the Chiefs game, the Broncos hit their bye, which will provide 14 more days off.
It wouldn't be a surprise if Dobbins at least misses the Chiefs matchup, so that's going to put more pressure on Nix. RJ Harvey has played very well this season, but as a rookie, he's still navigating his trial-and-error learning curve. The Broncos will have to lean on Harvey if Dobbins misses time, which could be a great opportunity to grow.
Last season, Nix didn't have a great running game to support him and he still won 10 games. There is hope that the Broncos have the horses this year to cover for their No. 1 running back going down, but Nix will have to be on his A-game if he's going to overcome a Dobbins injury and prevail against the Chiefs.
Much-Needed Time Off
Sean Payton opted to cut the players loose until Monday, following the Broncos' win on Thursday night. Hopefully, that three-day spell allows Nix some time to decompress and get re-energized for the Chiefs.
“These guys will be back Monday, and we know we’ve got a big game coming up against Kansas City. The staff and the players will have this time away," Payton said post-game. "One of the tough things about Thursday Night Football is the short week and the preparation. The positive is then after the game, obviously if you win you have that mini bye, but the turnaround’s tough and guys handled it well.”
The Takeaway
Nix has earned the growing alarm and anxiety in Broncos Country. But it shouldn't eclipse the reality of his resume thus far.
Since arriving via the first round of the 2024 NFL draft, Nix has a 17-9 record, and without him, Payton isn't able to snap the Broncos' eight-year playoff drought last season. Teams don't get to 8-2 without a good quarterback, and Nix has been a big reason for the Broncos' success this season.
If the second-year quarterback can rebound down the stretch, and this offense finds a second gear, no team will want to face the Broncos, especially with that defense. Give Nix the time he needs to navigate this mini-slump.
If nothing else, he's earned that benefit of the doubt.