Broncos Urged to Acquire ILB After Placing Greenlaw on IR
In the wake of Dre Greenlaw's short-term stay on injured reserve, national media outlet The Sporting News has strongly suggested the Denver Broncos fortify the inside linebacker position with proven depth.
Particularly, TSN analyst Travis Wakeman named Pittsburgh's Cole Holcomb and the Rams' Troy Reeder as possible low-cost trade targets and Eric Kendricks and (former Bronco) Kwon Alexander as would-be free agent additions.
"The Broncos would be taking some risk in acquiring Cole Holcomb after a knee injury in the middle of the 2023 season nearly ended his career," Wakeman wrote Monday. "He missed all of the 2024 season but has returned to the field this season and even forced a crucial fumble against the New England Patriots on Sunday.
"The Steelers have Patrick Queen and Payton Wilson on the roster, so Holcomb is a player they could part with. The Broncos could get him for a day three draft pick."
Wakeman believes Reeder could similarly be had for Day 3 selection.
"Troy Reeder is in his second stint with the Rams and sixth season overall," he wrote. "The arrival of Nate Landman in free agency relegated him to a reserve role and the Broncos should check in and see if they could nab him. Reeder is 31 but he is a savvy veteran player the Broncos could add for a seventh-round pick."
Holcomb is arguably the best player mentioned, but it'd make little sense to replace a recovering Greenlaw with a linebacker returning from injury. It's also unlikely that Denver surrenders draft capital for a temporary fill-in; they'd sooner promote ILB Levelle Bailey or call upon undrafted rookie Karene Reid.
Barring a surprising change of heart, the Broncos will continue to trot out Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad as their starters while maintaining an optimistic drumbeat on Greenlaw's eventual debut later this fall.
“We got to a point and he’s been busting his tail off. This will take a little pressure off," head coach Sean Payton said Sunday of placing Greenlaw on IR. "We could have done it earlier. There was still a goal date and it was either this week or next. We felt like the last thing we wanted to do is have him come out too early and re-injure it. Jordan and I sat down with him, spent some time discussing it and there is plenty of season left. In hindsight, we could have said it and done it sooner. But, at that time, the information was ‘hey, this is four weeks away and it’s a bit longer.'"