Broncos Are Getting a Starter Back at a Crucial Turning Point
Although fans might not perceive it this way, the Denver Broncos are getting a starting tight end back in Week 3. But wait a minute, you're thinking. I thought Evan Engram was ruled out of Sunday's tilt vs. the Los Angeles Chargers?
Correct. Engram won't play. However, Nate Adkins will be suiting up, making his 2025 debut after missing the first two games with an ankle injury.
Adkins started 10-of-17 games last year at tight end, and he's hands-down the Broncos' best blocker at the position. It wouldn't be a shock to see him come from the training table to the starting lineup at SoFi Stadium.
Broncos head coach Sean Payton explained on Friday what the offense is getting with Adkins' return.
“He does a lot of things. The thing that we found in college [was that] he was predominantly a blocker," Payton said of Adkins. "I mean, I think we had to watch 11 games to see him have a catch. He’s one of those guys who’s physical, and he is a good receiver. He can do a lot of things well. So we’ll see where he’s at.”
What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
What Adkins Brings to the Table
Adkins is going to be crucial to the Broncos' ground game taking off vs. the Chargers. And while he might not be the explosive, smooth athlete that Engram is, Adkins has a year's worth of experience playing with Bo Nix, catching three touchdown passes last season, which was the third-most in franchise history for a former undrafted tight end.
A college free-agent signing out of South Carolina in 2023, Adkins has become a Payton guy. The young tight end has been used in some creative offensive scheming because he's talented, physical, and has a high football IQ.
Touchdown City
Adkins is such a dependable blocker, and Payton uses that to the Broncos' advantage, not only in the run game, but also through the air. This play below showcases an Adkins touchdown vs. the Atlanta Falcons, where he stays in-line to block, before leaking out on a delayed crosser, where he caught an easy walk-in touchdown.
Adkins has some wiggle to his game, but let's not get it twisted; the 6-foot-3, 252-pound tight end isn't going to blow anyone's mind with his speed. However, he's a lot savvier with the ball in his hand than you might expect.
Watch Adkins spin around two Indianapolis Colts defenders last year to punch it in for a Broncos touchdown. It's a very similar play to the touchdown he scored vs. Atlanta, just slightly different formation, motion, and play-fake trickery.
It works because opponents forget that Payton will use Adkins in the passing game. It's the rope-a-dope in a football context. Lull them to sleep as a blocker, knock 'em out with play-action.
Impact
In two years with the club, Adkins has been targeted 20 times with 18 receptions for 137 yards and three touchdowns. He has one dropped pass from his rookie year. He might not be a tight end who suddenly becomes an offensive focal point, but his contributions to the overall scheme cannot be overstated.
But there is some 'gamer' aura to Adkins. This touchdown vs. the Carolina Panthers last year in the corner of the end zone was no gimme.
The Takeaway
The Broncos' ground game should be better, and the passing attack as well. Adkins gives Nix another reliable target.
Adkins can also play some fullback and provide some iso lead-blocking in the run game. With Michael Burton on season-ending injured reserve, the Broncos have carried fullback Adam Prentice on the 53-man roster. It'll be interesting to see if Prentice sticks on the active squad over the coming weeks. I expect he will.
As a playmaker, is Adkins a game-changer who's going to command high levels of scrutiny from the opponent? No. But he's a glue guy, and the type of role player that opponents can easily overlook when it comes to the passing game.
Adkins' biggest impact in Week 3 will likely be measured in the Broncos' run game. Entering Sunday's contest, the Broncos rank 10th in rushing, averaging 134.5 yards per game. Adkins may be on a pitch count, depending on that ankle, but he was a full participant in every practice this week.
Recommended Articles
To win on the road, you've got to run the ball. Fans may be frustrated with the absence of Engram and Greenlaw, but Adkins is returning at a crucial juncture where the Broncos will be playing three of their next four games on the road.