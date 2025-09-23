Film Illustrates Broncos' Massive Problem at TE
The Denver Broncos have had a lot of issues with their tight end room for a few years. Many thought Evan Engram would solve these problems, which stem primarily from a dearth of receiving impact, but this overlooks the significant problems arising from the blocking at the position.
Adam Trautman is under scrutiny for his blocking, as he has been holding the Broncos' offense back with poor play. As the primary blocker, you’d expect Trautman to do well enough, but ever since coming to Denver, he has been an issue for the run game with his blocking lapses.
Now, Trautman isn’t the only issue with the blocking of the room. Nate Adkins is the Broncos' best blocking tight end, but he isn’t great either. Engram has never been a good blocker, and Lucas Krull is the worst of the bunch.
In fact, a failed Krull block on special teams kept Marvin Mims Jr. from having a punt return touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers, but I digress.
Trautman is the focus of this week's film breakdown, as his blocking consistently led to negative plays for the offense or prevented a positive play from being even better in Week 3. These three plays highlight his issues and reveal why Denver needs to improve the tight end room's blocking as soon as possible.
Play 1
The Broncos are trying to rush off the right side behind right tackle Mike McGlinchey, Adkins, and Trautman. They have the advantage with three blockers on two defenders, and should be picking up a few yards at the very least. That is, if Trautman didn’t lose his rep off the snap.
Almost immediately off the snap, Trautman is stonewalled and unable to move his defender to create a bigger lane for the running back. His legs stop churning, which enables the defender to set the edge and limit how far Denver can stretch things out in this outside zone run.
McGlinchey is also an issue on this run, as he isn’t able to stonewall his defender to leave a rushing lane open, as running back RJ Harvey is looking to follow Adkins. However, it's set up that way and forced to be the decision due to Trautman's issue.
Eventually, the defender on Trautman looks to break free and make the play, but Trautman gets caught holding the defender and draws the flag. This is a double whammy for Trautman. He loses the rep, then gets called for the flag on a negative play.
Play 2
Trautman is asked to stay in as a pass protector, as Chargers safety Derwin James is coming on a blitz. This isn’t an easy ask, as James is one of the best blitzing defensive backs in the NFL, but Trautman misplays this from start to finish.
Off the snap, Trautman is late to react to James, who is taking the outside angle to get after Bo Nix. This leaves Trautman trailing in his block off the rep, and that is the last thing you want in pass protection, as it's a clear sign you lost.
James can use this to his advantage as he continues pushing upfield, since Trautman is off balance and the momentum is in James’ favor. As James gets near the top of the arch, he sees Nix cut back under, but at this point, Trautman’s balance is completely gone, and James is easily able to adjust.
With enough push to keep Trautman going upfield, James cuts back underneath and gets a free shot on Nix for the sack. James won this rep with some great awareness and play, but Trautman played to lose this rep from the start.
Play 3
Sean Payton was on one against the Chargers with his play-calling, and in a good way. He was calling plays to take advantage of the Chargers' aggressive off-coverage, while also working the underneath game to get players in space with blockers, which is what happens on this play.
It is essentially a downfield screen to Harvey, with Trautman throwing a block and then getting downfield to set up as a lead blocker with some receivers, as Harvey receives a short, quick pass underneath.
This isn’t only on Trautman, but also on the receiver, as they have a double-team opportunity, but both of them get too far ahead, allowing the defender to split the two blockers essentially. Trautman then sets his base, but this causes him to completely lose the rep because he sets too early and isn’t reactive to the defender.
Harvey has the ball at this point, with the defender in his path, whom Trautman was unable to block. This isn’t a race-to-the-edge opportunity for Harvey as the defender is on that path with an advantage by splitting through Trautman and the receiver. Harvey can’t cut it behind Trautman either.
This was designed to get Harvey on the outside in space with blockers, but the failures of Trautman and the wide receiver keep that from happening. Plays like this highlight a consistent issue with Trautman. His positioning with blocks is consistently awful.
The Takeaway
These are only three plays from the Broncos' latest game, but there are at least a dozen instances so far this season where Trautman carries the majority of the blame for the play failing or not working as intended.
That may seem like a small number with 150-200 plays run on offense, but the ones we analyzed today illustrate how Trautman is hindering the offense and contributing to keeping points off the board. With two close losses, those points left on the field are a difference-maker and could have changed the outcome of these games.