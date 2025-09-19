Broncos Rule Out Two Starters in Week 3 Matchup vs. Chargers
The Denver Broncos invested in three primary free-agent signings this past spring, all of whom had a recent injury history, and two of them have been ruled out of Sunday's tilt vs. the Los Angeles Chargers. The Broncos take to the road for the second straight week, but it's their first against an AFC West rival.
The winner of Broncos-Chargers will sit atop the AFC West. There's still plenty of football left to be played, but if the Broncos want to capitalize on the Kansas City Chiefs' 0-2 start and put a kink in the tail of what's been an impressive Chargers start thus far, they've got to come out on top at SoFi Stadium.
On Friday, both teams released their final Week 3 injury reports. Let's break down each side, starting with the Broncos.
Broncos
Out
- Evan Engram | TE (Back)
- Dre Greenlaw | LB (Quad)
Full Go
- Nate Adkins | TE (Ankle)
- Nik Bonitto | OLB (Wrist)
- Talanoa Hufanga | S (Chest)
- Alex Singleton | LB (Thumb)
- Justin Strnad | LB (Foot)
Analysis
Not only are Engram and Greenlaw out, but the Broncos' two starting linebackers of the first two weeks are banged up. Singleton is still nursing that broken thumb, and with how bad he's been thus far, we have to wonder how much of it is due to his injury. He did miss most of last season, though, so it could simply be rust.
Strnad is also dealing with a foot injury, but he was a full participant in Friday's practice. Still, the Broncos would be wise to elevate one of their three practice squad linebackers. Last week, it was linebacker Garrett Wallow for special teams. Perhaps this week, it'll be Levelle Bailey as a defensive fail-safe.
Hufanga rounds out the 'Big Three' free-agent signings from earlier this year, illustrating how all three, including Greenlaw and Engram, are injured entering Week 3. Fortunately, Hufanga hasn't missed any time yet and is listed as a full go for Week 3. He's been a big-time impact player through two weeks.
In brighter news, the Broncos are getting Adkins back. Engram is out, but Adkins is in — the Broncos' best blocking tight end and a young player who has good experience and chemistry with quarterback Bo Nix. Perhaps Adkins' return will signal a strong commitment to the running game in L.A.
Chargers
Out
- Will Dissly | TE (Knee)
- Elijah Molden | DB (Hamstring)
Questionable
- Cam Hart | CB | (Hip)
- Daiyan Henley | LB (Illness)
Full Go
- Justin Eboigbe | DL (Foot)
- Ladd McConkey | WR (Biceps)
- Tarheeb Still | CB (Knee/Shoulder)
Analysis
The Chargers will be without Dissly on offense. The bigger issue for L.A. is the health status of its defensive backfield.
With Molden ruled out, Hart questionable, and Still banged up, the Broncos will have some opportunities to move the ball through the air. Now, no one should count any chickens before they've hatched, but combined with the Chargers' 16th-ranked passing defense, these injuries create a bit of a vulnerability.
Keep an eye on McConkey. He's listed as a full go, but depending on the pain, that biceps injury could affect the mobility of his arms. The Broncos have a tough matchup vs. McConkey this week.
Overall, though, the Chargers are much less hobbled than the Broncos through two weeks. The two teams have the same number of players ruled out, but the Broncos' are both higher-profile guys, whom fans hoped to rely on this season.