Broncos Could Find Value With These 5 Late-Round WR/Returners

The Denver Broncos have a sound wide receiver corps, but they can always look to add players to develop in specific roles. One of those is adding another returner to pair with Marvin Mims Jr., especially given the NFL's modern kickoff rules.

The Broncos may even need to replace Mims after 2026, as he enters the final year of his rookie contract. It would behoove the front office to get ahead of that potential departure.

There are some capable returners in this draft class who aren’t expected to go early and could be of interest to Denver. On top of that, there are a few other prospects who may not have returner experience but still have traits that could make them a capable returner at the NFL level if Denver wanted to take a more developmental route.

Today, I'm highlighting five such receiver/returners with condensed scouting reports in our annual Finding Broncos draft series. We'll weigh the pros and cons and assess each prospect's fit.

Brenen Thompson. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Pros

Thompson is one of the fastest players in the class, as shown by his 4.26-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. He can use that speed to stretch the field effortlessly and help create space for his teammates underneath. His acceleration is quick, and he gets to top speed in a flash, making him dangerous on clean releases.

Thompson's speed is a threat on slants and quick in-routes, especially with a clean release, as he can be an instant target for his quarterback. The movement is clean, smooth, and efficient, and looks like that of a track sprinter on the field.

Cons

There are concerns over some lower-body injuries in his history. Thompson doesn’t have a diverse route tree or proven usage, with almost no special-teams work. His size will lead to him getting bullied through routes when he can’t win with speed.

Thompson will have to find a way to handle the press, for when he does face it, because his timing gets so disrupted at the line. When he gets the ball quickly, he won’t make a lot of defenders miss, and he isn’t difficult to tackle either.

Fit With the Broncos

Right now, Thompson is a pure, undersized slot-speed receiver and doesn’t offer a dynamic skill set that can be used in multiple ways on offense or on special teams. Denver just has enough receivers that can offer multiplicity, so Thompson wouldn't have an obvious spot in the room, even as a developmental option to be a returner.

Grade

Aaron Anderson. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Pros

While Anderson is undersized, he has a good build on his frame. The speed is there, though it's not elite; he has quickness and shiftiness that make defenders miss when he has the ball. He is also cautious of contact and knows how to protect himself and the ball.

Anderson had limited return reps, but he did well on the seven he had, including a kickoff returned for a touchdown. The route running is sound, and he shows some of the nuances you need as a smaller receiver.

Cons

There isn’t a diverse route tree or role for Anderson, as his best work is underneath. He lacks the top speed to take the top off defenses and would be best suited in an offensive passing game that spreads defenses out horizontally.

Anderson can’t generate instant separation and needs that extra time to make himself a target. There are also issues working in unison with a scrambling quarterback, and his hands at the catch point are inconsistent.

For being as quick as he is, Anderson's change of direction has a lot of wasted steps and movement. There are only seven reps as a returner, with one being a muffed punt.

Fit With the Broncos

Anderson makes more sense for Denver than Thompson. Anderson has a more diverse skill set, rather than being a speed specialist.

The returner stuff is mixed, with a muffed punt return and kickoff return for a touchdown on seven opportunities, but there is a baseline to build on.

Grade

Kaden Wetjen. | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Pros

Wetjen is a return specialist first and a gadget player on offense second. He was one of the best returners in college football last year with four total return touchdowns. His vision as a returner is unrivaled, and he understands angles and how to strain them with speed and burst.

Offensively, Wetjen is sharp with his routes and can snap off his breaks on a dime. He knows how to set up blocks with the ball in his hands, which is also a great trait for a returner, and he shows the toughness needed to work the middle of the field.

Cons

The all-or-nothing mentality as a returner can be dangerous at the NFL level and Wetjen will need to be more willing to fair catch or take what the coverage unit gives him. When breaking as a route runner, he needs to keep his butt and pads lower to the ground to help him explode out of his breaks.

Wetjen's offensive usage will be limited as a gadget player due to his size and short arms, but even that will be constrained by how he is used. He may not have the vision to work as a running back in certain situations, though you will want to find a way to work in handoffs if he can develop in that area, and he can still work as a receiver out of the backfield.

Fit With the Broncos

Mims is an All-Pro returner in the final year of his deal, so again, Denver could be looking for a replacement. For 2026, the Broncos need to find someone to pair with Mims, as their returner duos last year largely failed.

Wetjen is the best returner in this class and could make Denver even more dangerous on returns, which is ever so vital in the NFL with field position nowadays.

Grade

Michael Wortham. | Michael Thomas Shroyer-Imagn Images

Pros

Wortham has extensive return experience, with 103 returns over three seasons. Although he only has one touchdown, he is as consistent as they come and has never muffed a return in the last three years. He is aggressive as a returner, with great vision and an understanding of angles, and the speed variance makes his vision an even bigger threat.

Offensively, Wortham has a diverse skill set to be a true gadget at the NFL level if he can make the jump in competition. He can be lined up all over the formation, and even as a wildcat quarterback, where he has thrown for four touchdowns in three years.

In terms of returner/gadget capabilities, Wortham is the most rounded player.

Cons

The issue is that Wortham is making a big jump in competition, and he struggled a bit at the Shrine Bowl. He is also undersized and doesn’t have a thick build, which raises concerns about his longevity. The use of a gadget on offense will also be limited to keep him out of the middle of the field, as his size and awareness to protect himself are coupled.

Wortham won’t be for every team or coach. Coaches who love to be creative in how they use players will likely appreciate how diverse his skill set is. Teams will have to make sure he gets favorable matchups and clean releases on offense for him to have an impact on the play.

Fit With the Broncos

Wortham is a very interesting player for the Broncos, though he would be even more so if Sean Payton were still the play-caller. Wortham could be an attractive piece for new offensive coordinator Davis Webb, but there is no data on him as a play-caller regarding what he wants to do on offense.

Wortham can still fit as a returner with Mims and as a potential replacement, and the offensive fit could be there.

Grade

Caullin Lacy. | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Pros

Lacy has extensive experience as a returner, with 88 punt returns and 35 kick returns over six years, including four touchdowns (three punt, one kick). In both returns and on his routes, he shows good tempo and speed variation to catch would-be tacklers off guard.

Lacy's speed variations can catch corners off-guard and create instant separation. His vision is excellent with the ball in his hands, and when he makes cuts, he doesn’t lose any speed, helping him catch would-be tacklers off guard.

Cons

Lady is undersized with a very small catch radius, so he will have a limited route tree and needs to work with a tier-one-level quarterback in terms of accuracy. The speed is there to work vertically, but his ball tracking is a mess, making him hard to use for anything more than a decoy in that role.

You can’t trust Lacy in contested catch throws, and his hands aren’t the most reliable. He can be easily brought down and has enough muffed returns to raise your eyebrows. A six-year player, and there is still a project label with Lacy as he enters the NFL.

Fit With the Broncos

Lacy is a project as an offensive weapon, but could help the return game as a pairing with Mims. Is there enough as a returner to be a potential replacement option?

Even with four returns for a touchdown, there are enough return busts for that to remain a major question on Lacy.

Grade