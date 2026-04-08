Welcome back to Finding Broncos , where we break down the coming draft class with individual scouting reports. Today, we're breaking down a very intriguing tight end whom the Denver Broncos have shown interest in.

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Background

Klare has football bloodlines going back to his grandfather. He flipped his commitment from Duke to Purdue, where he spent three years before transferring to Ohio State. Entering college, he was rated a three-star recruit.

Stats

Between three years at Purdue and 2025 at Ohio State, Klare played 1,336 offensive snaps; only 539 of them were as a blocker. Over the last two years, he dropped seven passes and fumbled three times on 94 catches and 129 targets.

Pros

Max Klare. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Klare is a good athlete with a good build and frame that can help him handle the physicality of the NFL. He is a loose, smooth mover and has quality route-running with sound nuance. His route-running is better than that of some receivers in this class.

There is good body control, and Klare can adjust the ball without losing speed or sacrificing the spacing he creates. The speed is there, but it is controlled and has different levels, which helps him press vertically down the seam. Defenses are almost forced to put a cornerback on him because the traits he has are such a mismatch against most linebackers and safeties.

Klare is more than adequate with the ball in his hands, and he is quick to turn into a ball carrier and puts up a fight for every yard he can get. His athleticism is so easy to see on tape, and he can get up with great body control and high-point the ball, while also getting low for low throws.

There have been signs of capable blocking, primarily with his body control through the rep. His athleticism also helps as a blocker, getting out in front on outside-zone runs, in front of screens, or even to the second level.

Cons

Max Klare Block Reuben Bain Jr. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The strength as a blocker isn’t there, and there is no ability to sustain blocks for a period of time, which creates doubts he can handle an in-line role at the NFL level. There is also a serious issue with his hand placement as a blocker, which even depth defenders can bat away, rendering it useless.

As a receiver, Klare's hands aren’t the most natural, and at times, he fights the ball, leading to double catches instead of the natural pluck you look for. He also has trouble with ball tracking, not in the sense of being in the right position, but with where to get his hands.

This was covered up in college by Klare's athleticism, which allowed him to adjust late, but can that hold at the NFL level?

Ball security. Three fumbles are a lot for a tight end, who is supposed to be the reliable safety outlet for the quarterback. It stems from how he carries the ball, which is low and loose instead of high and tight, when he is working after the catch.

Fit With the Broncos

To be blunt, Klare isn’t an in-line tight end, and barring a huge leap with his play strength, he won’t be one. He is a move tight end, or a big slot, who can handle the blocking responsibilities in the slot.

That is critical as Denver has issues there. Even though an in-line blocker is the Broncos' focus, they need an upgrade over Evan Engram in the slot, and Klare has that potential. Engram is also entering the last year of his deal.

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