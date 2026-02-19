Former Broncos GM Neal Dahlen Passes Away

Former Denver Broncos general manager Neal Dahlen has passed away at the age of 85. Dahlen was the Broncos' director of player personnel from 1996-98, a key front-office contributor to the team's back-to-back World Championships.

In 1999, Dahlen was promoted to general manager, a position he held until 2002. Before joining the Broncos, he served for many years in an administrative role with the San Francisco 49ers.

Dahlen has seven Super Bowl rings — five with the 49ers and two with the Broncos — which ties Tom Brady for the second-most in NFL history. The only person with more Super Bowl rings than Dahlen is Bill Belichick, who has eight.

Dahlen attributed his good fortune in football to his association with three Hall-of-Fame quarterbacks: Joe Montana, Steve Young, and John Elway. That's quite the quarterback triumvirate.

Dahlen retired with a perfect 7-0 record in the Super Bowl. Not only did he earn seven rings, but he was undefeated on the big stage.

Mike Shanahan spent time as the 49ers' offensive coordinator in the early 1990s, winning a Super Bowl with Young at quarterback before taking the head-coaching job in Denver. Shanahan eventually coaxed Dahlen to leave the Bay Area for the Mile High City.

Dahlen's three years as GM were the Broncos' first few seasons without Elway under center. The quarterback mantle passed to Brian Griese, who had some success, but not enough to convince Shanahan that he was the long-term answer under center.

In 2002, Ted Sundquist succeeded Dahlen as the Broncos' general manager. That season was Griese's last as a Bronco.

The following year, the Broncos signed Jake Plummer to take over as the starting quarterback. It was the right decision, as the Broncos would make the playoffs in 2003, 2004, and 2005 — Plummer's three full seasons as the starter.

Plummer led the Broncos to the AFC championship game in 2005, but they were upset by the Pittsburgh Steelers at home. Plummer's performance in that game was a big reason the Broncos were unable to capitalize on the home-field advantage, and Shanahan moved to upgrade the quarterback position in the following draft.

Enter Jay Cutler by way of the first round. Plummer held onto the job initially, keeping the Broncos in the AFC West lead before Shanahan opted to pull the plug and insert Cutler. The Broncos would lose their divisional lead and miss the playoffs in 2006.

Plummer was traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the following spring, but he opted to retire instead. Cutler and Shanahan pressed on, but could never lead the Broncos back to the playoffs.

Following a disappointing end to the 2008 season, Shanahan was fired after 14 years as Broncos head coach. The Shanahan era was officially over, and Josh McDaniels took over. His first move was to trade Cutler to the Chicago Bears.

The Shanahan years were the best in Broncos history, highlighted by victories in Super Bowl XXXII and XXXIII. Dahlen was a big part of constructing those World Champion rosters.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Dahlen's family.