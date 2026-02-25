With Davis Webb installed as the (play-calling) offensive coordinator, the Denver Broncos have a new quarterbacks coach in Logan Kilgore . When it comes to Bo Nix and the quarterbacks, Kilgore will be in the daily trenches with his sleeves rolled up, though Webb and head coach Sean Payton will also be involved.

Kilgore, 35, is a former college and pro quarterback. The 35-year-old has been coaching in the NFL since Payton hired him as a Broncos quality control coach in 2023.

Kilgore has some bona fides, though, including Arch Manning, whom he coached in the wunderkid's senior year at Isidore Newman High School in New Orleans, LA. Kilgore was Manning's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach that year.

On Tuesday, Payton held court at the NFL Combine, and after breaking the news that he'd be handing play-calling duties over to Webb, he dished on Kilgore and why he was promoted to such a critical position.

“He’s played the position. He’s sharp," Payton said of Kilgore. "It was an easy transition for him, like immediate. When it can come from within the building, that’s really good. In our case, it was easy to see that."

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Kilgore's Path to the Broncos

Aug 8, 2014; St. Louis, MO, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Logan Kilgore (5) runs with the ball against the St. Louis Rams during the second half at Edward Jones Dome. | Scott Rovak-Imagn Images

Kilgore spent some time as a quarterback with Payton and the New Orleans Saints back in 2014. Suffice it to say, Payton kept tabs on Kilgore as he juggled his playing career with ambitions on coaching.

The first chance Payton really got to hire his former backup quarterback, he did it.

"I couldn’t remember the year, you did (2014)," Payton said of Kilgore's time as a Saint. "I remember having him. He’s done a good job.”

After his short time playing in the NFL, Kilgore took his talents north of the 49th parallel in the Canadian Football League. He played for three different CFL clubs before deciding to jump into coaching full time in 2021. He actually coached while he played for a short time.

Before taking the quarterbacks job, Payton had Kilgore working with the Broncos' tight ends and special teams returners, on top of his various duties as a quality control coach. Now, Kilgore steps into a much bigger role that will come with some potential (and likely) career-altering scrutiny working with Nix.

If the Broncos are able to take a big step forward offensively in Nix's third year with Webb as the play-caller, it might be hard to hang onto Kilgore. Such is the nature of the NFL. But that's a bridge the Broncos will cross if they get to it.