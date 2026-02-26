Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq has been a common name mocked to the Denver Broncos in Round 1 of the 2026 NFL draft. Entering the NFL Combine , Sadiq was the only tight end ranked in the top 40 prospects, and while one or two others might break into it, he has the opportunity to climb draft boards with his 40 time and athletic testing.

One of the reasons Sadiq has been linked to the Broncos by the media mocksters is Denver's obvious need at the position. Evan Engram is the only tight currenty under contract in 2026.

The other reason is even more intriguing: Sadiq's connection to Broncos quarterback Bo Nix. Sadiq didn't play much in Nix's last year with the Ducks (2023), but he was part of the offense and had plenty of exposure around the young quarterback.

On Thursday, Sadiq confirmed a formal interview with the Broncos at the Combine, saying it was a "good" meeting, and explained why it would be "awesome" to reunite with Nix in the NFL.

"It would be awesome, just kind of already knowing how he thinks and stuff," Sadiq said of Nix via The Denver Post ' s Luca Evans . "Just being around him, he's a great guy. He makes everyone better around him."

Connection With the Franchise QB

Oct 26, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Troy Franklin (11) celebrates with wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) and quarterback Bo Nix (10) after scoring a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

You've heard the saying: 'A franchise quarterback is the tide that raises all ships.' We've seen in two short years the truth of what Sadiq is saying, as Nix has elevated everyone's game around him, including veteran holdovers like left tackle Garett Bolles and wide receiver Courtland Sutton.

The Broncos' tide has risen as a result, as well, all the way to the AFC championship game before the injury bug struck Nix and torpedoed this team's Super Bowl aspirations.

We could go crazy thinking about Sadiq being reunited with Nix, but there's a really good chance he'll be off the board by the time the Broncos are picking at No. 30 overall. The Broncos could use more of an in-line Y-tight end in this draft, which is something that could be in Sadiq's future, but not out of the box.

It sounds like the Broncos did their due diligence on Sadiq, though.

"It was good. It was just about getting to know the coaches," Sadiq said of his meeting with the Broncos. "They're kind of testing me, what I know, my background in football... It's been awesome."

At 6-foot-3 and 245 pounds, if Sadiq is able to run a 4.5-second 40-yard dash, as he's hoping to, he'll likely cement himself as the lone first-round tight end in this class. If he's there for the Broncos at No. 30 overall, it'd be hard to pass on him, especially knowing how well Nix has done with another former Oregon Ducks teammate, Troy Franklin.

Broncos head coach Sean Payton did mention tight end, along with running back and linebacker, as the team's biggest roster holes currently, but that's before they re-sign any of their own free agents. If it's still a concern by the end of April, maybe the Broncos consider moving up to secure Sadiq.

But the Broncos will also have some other fish to fry on draft day.