Payton Sends Message to Broncos Over GM George Paton's Contract

In the unlikely event the Denver Broncos choose not to extend general manager George Paton, it won't be because of a lack of effort on Sean Payton's behalf.

Speaking at the NFL Scouting Combine on Tuesday, the Broncos' head coach explained that he's lobbied the organization to re-sign Paton, who's entering the final year of his current deal.

“I have already. So yeah, it’s overdue. I say that respectfully, to the process," Payton told reporters in Indianapolis, via The Denver Post's Luca Evans. "He and I have a great working relationship. My job wouldn't be as fun or as exciting if he wasn't a part of it. But that should be something that gets handled quickly."

Named Denver's GM in 2021, Paton survived the disastrous Nathaniel Hackett-Russell Wilson era — which he largely devised — and has since formed a symbiotic working relationship with Payton. Together, the two have presided over back-to-back winning seasons, an AFC West title, a No. 1 seed, and a playoff victory.

Paton is regarded as an elite draft scout and has been responsible for importing several Broncos All-Pros and Pro Bowlers during his tenure, including cornerback Patrick Surtain II, outside linebacker Nik Bonitto, and offensive guard Quinn Meinerz.

Earlier this month, ESPN insider Adam Schefter dispelled speculation that Paton could leave his post this offseason and return to the Minnesota Vikings' front office, where he spent 15 years before arriving in the Mile High City.

"I was around a lot of Broncos people at the Super Bowl. I didn't get any indication that was the case," Schefter reported on Feb. 10. "George still has kids in high school, I believe. I don't think he's looking to leave. Could it happen one day? Sure. Would Minnesota be interested? I'm sure. But my understanding is George is pretty content, and Denver is intent upon keeping him in Denver."

Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Denver Broncos general manager George Paton speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Paton Unbothered by Lack of Extension

Regarding the aforementioned rumor, Paton sure doesn't sound like a guy who's ready to relocate. But, as evidenced by his comments at the Combine, he also doesn't sound like a guy who's paying much mind to his contractual status.

“It’ll happen when it happens. We have a lot going on this offseason. I’m not too worried about it," Paton told reporters.

When — not if — Paton puts pen to paper with Denver, he's likely to become among the league's highest-paid general managers, receiving a substantial raise on the six-year pact he's (for now) still playing out.