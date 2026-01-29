The Denver Broncos have six players set to become restricted free agents later this offseason, perhaps more important than starting slot cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian, who's eligible for a new deal for the first time in his young career.

Some say the Broncos should reward McMillian with a long-term extension, similar to how they've locked down cornerback Patrick Surtain II, defensive end Zach Allen, and outside linebackers Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper.

Which general manager George Paton didn't outright dismiss.

“Yes, he’s a restricted [free agent]. Great story, ‘J-Mac’. We got him as a college free agent," Paton recalled during Tuesday's end-of-season press conference. "I remember his first year, we started him outside against the Chargers in the last game of the year. And I’m just like, ‘Oh man, he’s 5’9”, he’s going to play outside against his receivers.’ He played a great game, and you’re like, ‘Wow, maybe we have something here.’ Then he’s just gotten better, in the run game, pass game. We’re going to work through that as a staff in that deep dive, and kind of go through that and just keep that in-house.”

Undrafted in 2022, McMillian just completed his fourth season with the Broncos — and it was arguably his best yet. The East Carolina product set career-highs in sacks (4.0) and forced fumbles (2) while contributing 40 solo tackles, nine pass deflections, and two interceptions (including a pick-six) amid the regular season.

McMillian graded out as Pro Football Focus' No. 5 CB among 112 qualifiers, earning plus pass-rush and coverage marks. For context, Surtain finished as PFF's 21st-ranked corner.

“I would say I took a step just knowing the defense a little longer, being more comfortable in the position and just learning about the position itself," McMillian told reporters on Monday. "I think I played pretty well this year. Obviously, I still have a lot to work on and improve on, so that will be great for me in the offseason, and I plan on coming back here, being better for the team and doing all I can for the team.”

Along with McMillian, the Broncos have five other RFAs they could look to extend or tender this coming spring: running back Jaleel McLaughlin, tight ends Nate Adkins and Lucas Krull, and offensive lineman Alex Palczewski.

The 2026 NFL free-agent period will officially open on March 11.

Jan 4, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'quan McMillian (29) runs with the ball during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

JQM Measures 2025 Defense

Monday was garbage-bag day at Broncos Park — the day after a season-ending loss in which the players gather their belongings from the locker room before parting ways until the offseason program begins.

The media was able to catch up with McMillian prior to him exiting the building, and he gave a concise read on a Denver defense that led the league in sacks and ranked within the top-five in several major categories. A defense that nearly blanked the Patriots in the AFC title game. A defense on which he's an integral component.

“I think we had a historic season as far as getting to the quarterback and getting sacks," McMillian told reporters. "We didn’t start off hot with the turnovers, but we got them later in the year on the back end of the season. I just describe it as we did well [and] took the next step from the previous year. It was a great year and a fun year to play with everybody making their plays. We are such a close group and that is what makes it even better to play and makes it harder for a team to beat. I think we had a successful year.”