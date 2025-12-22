Gut Reaction: Defensive Meltdown Puts Broncos on Notice

The Denver Broncos' defense remains a concern in December. While the Broncos did a great job against the Green Bay Packers, especially in the second half, they looked like one of the league's worst defenses in Sunday's 34-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Broncos have boasted one of the best defenses in the NFL over the last two seasons, but they have flexed their flaws in December, both in 2024 and so far this season. The Broncos were fortunate that the Las Vegas Raiders and Washington Commanders didn’t have the quality quarterback play to take advantage of this trend.

That's what makes Denver's performance against Jordan Love and the Packers so impressive. The Broncos' flaws were apparent in the first half, but they held the Packers to 28 plays for 55 yards in the second half, and Love was in the MVP conversation this season.

Jags Too Much for Broncos to Handle

Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars proved too much for this defense. While the Jaguars started rough, they put it all together by the third drive and looked unstoppable from then on. Jacksonville came into Denver and whipped them, especially in the red zone.

With all the issues the Broncos had defensively, there isn’t one area to even focus on. The pass rush fell off after three sacks in the first quarter, which puts the single-season sack record likely out of reach. Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph started to panic and blitz more, which led to more issues.

Lawrence consistently attacked the space vacated by the blitz, and Denver wasn’t quick with its coverage rotations, making it a simple backyard pitch and catch for the quarterback and his receivers. Even when the Jaguars switched to a faster, shorter passing game to counter the blitz, the Broncos' tackling issues showed up.

Parker Washington had multiple big plays off of short catches, where Riley Moss and others failed to make a tackle. The yards after the catch have been a concern for Denver all season, and the Jaguars used them to dominate this defense.

By the time the Broncos' defense started to show up again, it was too little too late. The 17-point lead the Jaguars built was insurmountable for the Broncos' offense, though they gave it their best shot.

Comeback Crushed

Dec 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker (44) hits Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) during the second half at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Those comeback hopes ended with a Bo Nix interception. This is a concern for a defense that has a penchant for playing poorly in the first half and better in the second.

Entering the week, Denver ranked 12th in EPA/play in the first half and third in the second, but the Jaguars took advantage of the cracks and built an insurmountable lead. Even with the Broncos' defense showing some late moments, they also faltered when it mattered.

For most of the season, the Broncos have been able to rely on their defense getting the job done, but the Jaguars worked them up and down the field. Unfortunately, the past month of football has shown this isn’t a defense you can bet on. Whatever the Jaguars found on tape, Joseph and the Broncos need to put in the work, figure it out, and correct it.

Don't Blame it All on Locke

By the way, it isn’t one player. With Brandon Jones out, the poor play of this defense wasn’t because of P.J. Locke.

It wasn’t one issue; it was everything. The Jaguars' offense outmatched the Broncos' defense, and they had no answers. That is more than a little concerning with the playoffs around the corner.

Joseph has to get on top of this quickly and find some answers because this isn't a brand of defense that will survive, let alone thrive, in the playoffs.

