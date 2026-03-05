Five Best Landing Spots For Dallas Goedert in 2026 Include Broncos, Commanders

DJ Moore is heading to Buffalo! Here’s my fantasy football spin on a trade that has winners all the way around. @sinow pic.twitter.com/qDOUnMLkC1 — Michael Fabiano (@Michael_Fabiano) March 5, 2026

Dallas Goedert is coming off the best fantasy season of his career, scoring 11 touchdowns and finishing seventh in points among tight ends. He has now averaged double-digit points in all but one of his past six seasons, and he would be a welcome addition for any tight-end-needy team looking to add a pass catcher in the offense.

Goedert is entering his age-31 season and is on the backside of his career, but landing in the right spot will keep him fantasy relevant.

Let’s take a look at the five best landing spots for his fantasy value. These teams are based on need, available opportunity, and the current talent on each offense, not on the salary cap or Goedert’s affordability.

BEST LANDING SPOTS: DALLAS GOEDERT

Kansas City Chiefs

Assuming Travis Kelce decides to retire, the Chiefs would be a great fantasy landing spot for any free agent tight end. In that sort of scenario, Goedert would likely be projected as a top-12 tight end in terms of his fantasy appeal. He would be catching passes from Patrick Mahomes in an offense that has obviously featured Kelce prominently. What’s more, head coach Andy Reid’s offense has always been very tight-end friendly.

Philadelphia Eagles

There have been no reports that a reunion between Goedert and the Eagles isn’t still within the realm of possibility. As I mentioned earlier, he scored a career-high 11 touchdowns last year and is clearly a trusted option in the pass attack (and the red zone) for Jalen Hurts. While a level of touchdown regression is nearly a guarantee for 2026, Goedert would remain a potential No. 1 fantasy option if he stayed with the Eagles.

Denver Broncos

The Evan Engram experiment didn’t work last season, so Goedert would be a reasonably-priced replacement in the Broncos' offense. Coach Sean Payton loves to use tight ends in his offense, so Goedert would be a welcome addition and a reliable option for quarterback Bo Nix. If the veteran were to land in the Mile High City, Goedert would likely be in the conversation as a top-15 fantasy tight end for next season.

Washington Commanders

The Commanders will have a void at tight end with Zach Ertz no longer on the roster, so adding another pass-catching veteran would be a nice addition to the offense. Washington has plenty of money to spend under the cap, and Goedert could push to become one of the best targets in the passing game for Jayden Daniels, who loved throwing to Ertz, and I’d assume the same would be true of Goedert.

Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins' offense will have a brand-new look next season, with a new quarterback (most reports suggest Malik Willis) under center. The team also needs pass catchers, as Tyreek Hill and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine were released, and Darren Waller is a free agent. That opens plenty of targets in the pass attack for a player like Goedert, who could become a popular target for the team’s eventual new starting quarterback.

